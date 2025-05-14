Mortal Kombat 1: Definitive Edition is Out Now for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Switch, and PC - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 7 hours ago / 1,165 Views
Publisher Warner Bros. Games and developer NetherRealm Studios have announced Mortal Kombat 1: Definitive Edition is now available for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam and Epic Games Store.
The game is priced at $69.99 for the PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC, while the Switch version is priced at $59.99.
The Definitive Edition includes the following content:
- Base Game
- Khaos Reigns Story Expansion
- Kombat Pack 2
- Noob Saibot
- Cyrax
- Sektor
- Ghostface (Scream Franchise)
- T-1000 (Terminator 2)
- Conan the Barbarian
- Madam Bo Kameo Fighter
- Kombat Pack
- Omni-Man (Invincible)
- Quan Chi
- Peacemaker (DC’s Peacemaker)
- Ermac
- Homelander (The Boys)
- Takeda Takahashi
- Kameo Fighters
- Tremor
- Khameleon
- Janet Cage
- Mavado
- Ferra
- Jean-Claude Van Damme Skin for Johnny Cage
- 1250 Dragon Krystals
- Mortal Kombat movie skins for Johnny Cage, Shao Khan, Kitana, Scorpion, and Sub-Zero
- Tournament Liu Kang skin
- Havik instant unlock
- Kameo Unlock Pack
- Shang Tsung fighter
- Khaos Reigns pre-order skins (Wedding Scorpion, Ultimate MK3 Sub-Zero, Empress Mileena, Ultimate MK3 Noob Saibot)
