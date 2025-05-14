Mortal Kombat 1: Definitive Edition is Out Now for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Switch, and PC - News

Publisher Warner Bros. Games and developer NetherRealm Studios have announced Mortal Kombat 1: Definitive Edition is now available for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam and Epic Games Store.

The game is priced at $69.99 for the PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC, while the Switch version is priced at $59.99.

View the launch trailer below:

The Definitive Edition includes the following content:

Base Game

Khaos Reigns Story Expansion Kombat Pack 2 Noob Saibot Cyrax Sektor Ghostface (Scream Franchise) T-1000 (Terminator 2) Conan the Barbarian Madam Bo Kameo Fighter

Kombat Pack Omni-Man (Invincible) Quan Chi Peacemaker (DC’s Peacemaker) Ermac Homelander (The Boys) Takeda Takahashi

Kameo Fighters Tremor Khameleon Janet Cage Mavado Ferra

Jean-Claude Van Damme Skin for Johnny Cage

1250 Dragon Krystals

Mortal Kombat movie skins for Johnny Cage, Shao Khan, Kitana, Scorpion, and Sub-Zero

movie skins for Johnny Cage, Shao Khan, Kitana, Scorpion, and Sub-Zero Tournament Liu Kang skin

Havik instant unlock

Kameo Unlock Pack

Shang Tsung fighter

Khaos Reigns pre-order skins (Wedding Scorpion, Ultimate MK3 Sub-Zero, Empress Mileena, Ultimate MK3 Noob Saibot)

