By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy and our Terms of Use. Close
Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 Once Again Tops the French Charts

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 Once Again Tops the French Charts - Sales

by William D'Angelo , posted 6 hours ago / 622 Views

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 (PS5) has remained in first place on the French charts for week 18, 2025, according to SELL.

MotoGP 25 (PS5) debuted in fourth place.

Assassin's Creed Shadows (PS5) is up one spot to second place, while Indiana Jones and the Great Circle (PS5) is down one spot to third place. Astro Bot (PS5) remained in fifth place.

Top sellers per system were as follows:

PS5

  1. Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
  2. Assassin's Creed Shadows
  3. Indiana Jones and the Great Circle

Xbox Series X|S

  1. Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
  2. Assassin's Creed Shadows
  3. MotoGP 25
PS4
  1. EA Sports FC 25
  2. MotoGP 25
  3. Grand Theft Auto V - Premium Edition
Xbox One
  1. Hogwarts Legacy
  2. Red Dead Redemption 2
  3. Grand Theft Auto V - Premium Edition
Nintendo Switch
  1. Minecraft
  2. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
  3. Super Mario Party Jamboree
PC
  1. Farming Simulator 25
  2. Minecraft Java & Bedrock

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.


More Articles

0 Comments
Sort by Highest Rated

There are no comments to display.