Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 Once Again Tops the French Charts

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 (PS5) has remained in first place on the French charts for week 18, 2025, according to SELL.

MotoGP 25 (PS5) debuted in fourth place.

Assassin's Creed Shadows (PS5) is up one spot to second place, while Indiana Jones and the Great Circle (PS5) is down one spot to third place. Astro Bot (PS5) remained in fifth place.

Top sellers per system were as follows:

PS5

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 Assassin's Creed Shadows Indiana Jones and the Great Circle

Xbox Series X|S

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 Assassin's Creed Shadows MotoGP 25

PS4 EA Sports FC 25 MotoGP 25 Grand Theft Auto V - Premium Edition Xbox One Hogwarts Legacy Red Dead Redemption 2 Grand Theft Auto V - Premium Edition Nintendo Switch Minecraft Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Super Mario Party Jamboree PC Farming Simulator 25 Minecraft Java & Bedrock

