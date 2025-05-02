South of Midnight Tops 1 Million Players in Less Than a Month - Sales

/ 143 Views

by, posted 28 minutes ago

Compulsion Games CEO and Studio Head Guillaume Provost revealed to Game Rant South of Midnight has surpassed one million players in less than a month.

"I can confidently say we've had more than a million players on South Midnight since its release," said Provost.

Provost said the setting of the American Deep South has been underutilized in video games.

"When we had the discussion originally, I thought that that specific region was pretty underserved in the video game market, " he said. "Kentucky Route Zero is a good example, and you've seen it portrayed in Red Dead Redemption. But no one had really kind of dived in and mined the mythology of the area and looked at what made it iconic."

Provost said Compulsion's role in Xbox Game Studios "is not to make blockbusters like Call of Duty, but to provide games that add distinctiveness, where we can either serve audiences that haven’t been served before or create projects that add diversity to the portfolio."

He concluded, "I'm passionate about that being part of the mission for the studio moving into the future. In terms of what audience, what experiences, and what areas of the world we'll represent next, I can't tell you. But I think it's an important role within Xbox for us to be a brand that appeals to people from all walks of life."

South of Midnight released for the Xbox Series X|S, PC via Steam and Microsoft Store, and Xbox Game Pass on April 8.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Bluesky.

More Articles