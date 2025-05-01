Metroidvania Chronicles of the Wolf Launches June 19 - News

Publishers PQube and PixelHeart, and developer Migami Games announced the Metroidvania game, Chronicles of the Wolf, will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam on June 19.

In Chronicles of the Wolf, players step into the role of Mateo Lombardo, a young apprentice destined to become the True Knight of the Rose Cross Order. Tasked with hunting the mythical Beast of Gévaudan, Mateo’s journey takes him through sprawling castles and treacherous landscapes filled with deadly enemies, intricate puzzles, and secrets waiting to be uncovered

Adding to the excitement, the game features a special guest appearance from Bloodless, the iconic character from the critically acclaimed Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night series voiced by Kira Buckland. Her inclusion adds a bonus bloody fight to the game which will test the true Knights of the Order and makes Chronicles of the Wolf a must-play for all fans of the genre.

With challenging combat, expansive environments, and a deeply immersive narrative, the game offers a rich and rewarding experience. Illustrated cutscenes bring the story to life, while narration by Robert Belgrade, the legendary voice behind Alucard in Castlevania: Symphony of the Night, deepens the atmosphere of this epic adventure. Oscar Araujo, composer of the Castlevania: Lords of Shadow series, also crafted a beautiful title guest track which helps set the mood for the game’s massive soundtrack composed by Jeffrey Montoya.

