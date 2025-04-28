Assassin's Creed Shadows Debuts in 1st on the Canadian Charts for March 2025 - Sales

Assassin's Creed Shadows has debuted in first place on the Canadian charts for March 2025, according to data from Circana (NPD) / retail tracking service of Canada reported by the Entertainment Software Association of Canada.

There were three other new releases in the top 10 for the month. Split Fiction debuted in third place, WWE 2K25 debuted in third place, and MLB: The Show 25 debuted in fifth place.

Monster Hunter Wilds in its second month dropped one spot to second place, while PGA Tour 2K25 fell from third to sixth place.

Kingdom Come: Deliverance II was in seventh place and Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 came in eighth place. Minecraft took ninth place and EA Sports FC 25 rounds out the top 10.

Top 10 best-selling games in Canada:

Assassin's Creed Shadows - NEW Monster Hunter Wilds Split Fiction - NEW WWE 2K25 - NEW MLB: The Show 25* - NEW PGA Tour 2K25 Kingdom Come: Deliverance II Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 Minecraft^ EA Sports FC 25

*Xbox and Switch digital sales not included

^ Digital sales on Nintendo platforms not included

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Bluesky.

