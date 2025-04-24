OVER REQUIEMZ Tops the Japanese Charts, NS Sells 25K, PS5 Sells 7K - Sales

OVER REQUIEMZ (NS) has debuted in first place on the retail charts in Japan with sales of 7,286 units, according to Famitsu for the week ending April 20, 2025.

Hello Kitty Island Adventure Deluxe Edition (NS) debuted in seventh place with sales of 3,838 units.

Super Mario Party Jamboree (NS) is in second place with sales of 6,261 units and Minecraft (NS) is in third place with sales of 5,074 units. Animal Crossing: New Horizons (NS) is in fourth place with sales of 4,642 units and Monster Hunter Wilds (PS5) is in fifth place with sales of 4,313 units.

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (NS) is in sixth place with sales of 4,138 units and Xenoblade Chronicles X: Definitive Edition (NS) is in eighth place with sales of 3,084 units. Nintendo Switch Sports (NS) is in ninth place with sales of 2,664 units and Donkey Kong Country Returns (NS) came in 10th place with sales of 2,545 units.

The Nintendo Switch was the best-selling platform with 25,408 units sold. The PlayStation 5 sold 7,497 units, the Xbox Series X|S sold 101 units, and the PlayStation 4 sold 19 units.

Here are the best-selling games in Japan:

[NSW] OVER REQUIEMZ (Idea Factory, 04/17/25) – 7,286 (New) [NSW] Super Mario Party Jamboree (Nintendo, 10/17/24) – 6,261 (1,271,145) [NSW] Minecraft (Microsoft, 06/21/18) – 5,074 (3,862,466) [NSW] Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Nintendo, 03/20/20) – 4,642 (8,111,305) [PS5] Monster Hunter Wilds (Capcom, 02/28/25) – 4,313 (797,859) [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo, 04/28/17) – 4,138 (6,307,712) [NSW] Hello Kitty Island Adventure Deluxe Edition (Sunblink Entertainment, 04/17/25) – 3,838 (New) [NSW] Xenoblade Chronicles X: Definitive Edition (Nintendo, 03/20/25) – 3,084 (104,513) [NSW] Nintendo Switch Sports (Nintendo, 04/29/22) – 2,664 (1,575,692) [NSW] Donkey Kong Country Returns HD (Nintendo, 01/16/25) – 2,545 (255,880)

Here is the hardware breakdown (followed by lifetime sales):

Switch OLED Model – 15,211 (8,956,685) Switch Lite – 7,970 (6,532,721) PlayStation 5 – 4,302 (5,641,265) Switch – 2,227 (20,091,393) PlayStation 5 Pro – 2,101 (197,416) PlayStation 5 Digital Edition – 1,094 (965,979) Xbox Series S – 52 (333,935) Xbox Series X – 22 (319,728) PlayStation 4 – 19 (7,929,444) Xbox Series X Digital Edition – 27 (20,176)

