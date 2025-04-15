Shuhei Yoshida: 'I Think Nintendo is Losing Their Identity' With Switch 2 - News

/ 1,541 Views

by, posted 6 hours ago

Former President of Sony Interactive Entertainment Worldwide Studios Shuhei Yoshida in an interview with Easy Allies (via VideoGamesChronicle) discussed the Nintendo Switch 2 Direct.

"To me it was a bit [of a] mixed message from Nintendo," Yoshida said. "In a sense, I think Nintendo is losing their identity, in my opinion. For me they are always about creating some new experience, like designing hardware and games together to create something, [an] amazing new experience.

"But Switch 2, as we all anticipated, is a better Switch, right? It's the larger screen, more powerful processor, higher resolution, 4K 120fps. They even had a hardware person starting the stream, like other platforms do, right? And because it's a better Switch, the core premise of the whole Switch 2 is 'we made things better,' and that's something other companies have been doing all the time."

Yoshida added, "Of course it's a more powerful Switch, so it's great if your gaming was only on Nintendo hardware, [and] it's the first time for you to be able to play amazing games like Elden Ring for the first time.

"But for us, the 'core' gamers who own multiple hardware and play games on PlayStation, Xbox, PC, the games they showed off, especially from third parties – in theory, it's amazing to have all these all-stars of industry games on Nintendo hardware – however, what they showed was like… 'ooh.'"

The Nintendo Switch 2 will launch on Thursday, June 5 for $449.99 USD / $629.99 CAD / £395.99 / €469.99 / 49,800 yen. A Mario Kart World Bundle will also be available for $499.99 USD / $699.99 / £429.99 / €509.99 / 53,980 yen.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Bluesky.

More Articles