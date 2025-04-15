Shuhei Yoshida: 'I Think Nintendo is Losing Their Identity' With Switch 2 - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 6 hours ago / 1,541 Views
Former President of Sony Interactive Entertainment Worldwide Studios Shuhei Yoshida in an interview with Easy Allies (via VideoGamesChronicle) discussed the Nintendo Switch 2 Direct.
"To me it was a bit [of a] mixed message from Nintendo," Yoshida said. "In a sense, I think Nintendo is losing their identity, in my opinion. For me they are always about creating some new experience, like designing hardware and games together to create something, [an] amazing new experience.
"But Switch 2, as we all anticipated, is a better Switch, right? It's the larger screen, more powerful processor, higher resolution, 4K 120fps. They even had a hardware person starting the stream, like other platforms do, right? And because it's a better Switch, the core premise of the whole Switch 2 is 'we made things better,' and that's something other companies have been doing all the time."
Yoshida added, "Of course it's a more powerful Switch, so it's great if your gaming was only on Nintendo hardware, [and] it's the first time for you to be able to play amazing games like Elden Ring for the first time.
"But for us, the 'core' gamers who own multiple hardware and play games on PlayStation, Xbox, PC, the games they showed off, especially from third parties – in theory, it's amazing to have all these all-stars of industry games on Nintendo hardware – however, what they showed was like… 'ooh.'"
The Nintendo Switch 2 will launch on Thursday, June 5 for $449.99 USD / $629.99 CAD / £395.99 / €469.99 / 49,800 yen. A Mario Kart World Bundle will also be available for $499.99 USD / $699.99 / £429.99 / €509.99 / 53,980 yen.
You can't please everyone. If Nintendo would have made a completely different console with a strange gimmick, people would have also cried "Why can't you just make a better Switch?"...
I think Nintendo put lot in R&D to find out what people really want. And that's a better Switch! That mouse feature is at least something new. It's also questionable if the SNES offers an "amazing new experience" compared to the NES...
The Switch 2 was what people wanted. Maybe not at the proposed price (though in the case of the hardware, it was unrealistic to expect a $300-350 price point), but it was what people were clamoring for.
This. Practically noone is really complaining about the hardware or the games themselves, all complains revolve around the price and Nintendo's business practices.
Nintendo could have mitigated this by offering some of its features as standard along with the cost of the console. Chat and cheap or free upgrades to past gen. Kinda like all the free upgrades PS5 had at the beginning and then eased into cheap upgrades. Charging for the welcome guide is kinda a bad faith move. Chat should be standard. No one charges for that. You guys are right people just wanted a better Switch but the business is betraying the system itself.
They do have free upgrades. Upgrades that don't have DLC included are $10, same price as the PS5.
The rest yeah, I agree.
People said the same thing with the Wii and DS when they first started leaning into the innovation hard core...
Nintendo found their niche and refining it... It's what they want, It's what the fans want
In the end Nintendo is a company, and companies need to be profitable. I can understand them not wanting to take the risk of an all-new system with a new gimmick, the classic Nintendo Blue Ocean strategy, there is just so much risk with that, they could just as easily make another Wii U/Gamecube tier flop if they attempted it, as they could make a N64 tier middling success or Wii/Switch tier big success.
It would be one thing if Switch's success was bottled lightning like Wii's success, but I don't believe it was, the success of Switch is easily replicatable by just doing more of the same but better. Maybe not at the pricing they decided on though, I don't think they will be able to achieve more than maybe 70% of Switch's hardware and game unit sales at this pricing model they have decided on, $450 or more in USD equivalent in most countries with $80-90 games. But still, we are likely looking at more sales than they would get with a new Blue Ocean console.
I think he's a bit off key here tbh for one the is a wild innovation in the mouse function in both JCs that also combines with motion controls secondly what they've done with NSW2 is no different than NES to SNES and even the portable side of things didn't stray too far from each other with DS being the main exception, building on prior foundations is also part of Nintendo's identity Switch and Switch 2 for one have a culmination of all their prior innovations from consoles to portables to even table top (VB).
A much more reasonable stand for Nintendo is this,
- $400 for switch 2
- $60 for first part switch 1 games, and $70 for first party switch 2 games
- $5 for switch 2 game upgrade without additional content, and $10 with additional content
- Free switch manual game thing
Pricing for all switch 2 accessories : simply $10 more than the equivalent switch 1 accessory
This way, Nintendo will ease people into a slightly more costly switch 2 platform. A $70 switch 2 game, in the existence of a $60 switch 1 version will not anger anyone.
That's pretty much what Nintendo is doing, with the exceptions that the hardware is better than expected and therefore justifies its price, and game upgrades without additional content being free. You are the first one to suggest that Nintendo should charge for them.
I don't think anyone sincerely cares about the tutorial game, so it really doesn't make a difference.
A more reasonable stand for Nintendo have to be a weak Hardware at 60hz , without hdr and maybe at 720p. They choice another way, so lets see.
I don't think that matters nearly as much since the Switch separates itself already by doubling as a handheld. With home consoles, it was necessary to differentiate themselves from the competition, who often held inherent hardware advantages. Nintendo handhelds didn't need to worry about that.
I think some of their previous home consoles that didn't forge a unique identity suffered from it, though, so it will be interesting to see if any of that touches the Switch 2. I remember walking past a mother and child at Walmart when the mom asked the kid if he wanted a Wii U for Christmas. He said no, because he already had a Wii. Nintendo's most important battle will be convincing casual gamers that the upgrade is worth the money.
He's right. But.....
I feel like Nintendo sort of put themselves in this corner that making Switch 2 was the only move they could do. I think we all knew this was what Nintendo was going to have to do before any news of the Switch 1 successor.
I just didn't expect Nintendo to show more of their greedy side then they already were lol
Well other than the software prices I like the Switch 2.
Even then... It's mostly just the old games with upgrades
Hopefully they bring back the ticket system that gives us 2 for a discount
Ignoring the pricing I think the only real problem with the Switch being a "basic upgrade" is that it's a little late. This is what people wanted 1-2 years ago, but the drawn out process has deflated the hype quite a bit if we're being honest. Not that it didn't make sense to wait on some level, but if both systems are going to be coexisting it was a shame not to build directly from the hype the system had back in 2023. Also perhaps a hot take but I think the mouse functionality is a classic Nintendo gimmick being pushed too hard, it will be useful for some very specific games, but most of what we've seen would work as well or better with motion controls without requiring an underlay.
It probably wasn’t economically feasible to do the upgrade in 2023. Of course, Nintendo also didn’t bargain on someone trying to blow up the whole world’s economic order to please some disgruntled Alabamians who are still clinging to the 1950s, when Europe and Asia were still in post-war and post-colonial chaos. .
Not a fan of the Orange One myself but, the outcome of the election (popular vote) and the electoral college kinda expands beyond the Mason-Dixon line. And by kinda, I mean completely. This was not the result of a few angry southern people. He won handedly, and carried states all over the country. So if you want to blame people, you have to blame just about everyone.
Switch 2 aded integrated unique mouse controls that open the door for a lot of games that normally would have to be tailored for controller- to now come to the system simultaneously as PC. Yoshida is an idiot. If it weren't for Nintendo, we wouldn't have a lot of things, including the d-pad, analog sticks, motion controls- every single thing that Sony stole for their consoles. Switch was unique with the Hybrid nature, but Switch 2 ups the ante, and is exactly what consumers wanted.
Shu is not an idiot and this is a bad comment. The list of thing the Switch 2 stole goes out the door and around the corner and people got over it really fast because honestly, its about time. The Xbox and PS5 both support USB mouse tech and you are not going to find a situation where any 3rd party are limited on any console from adding this feature.
The bottom line is that his comment is idiotic. Switch 2 is a better Switch. So what? That's not losing their identity. They made something that is STILL unique- there is NO CONSOLE like the Switch. They improved a unique device that no one has copied. Nothing wrong with that!
Lost more than just identity, they lost all common sense. Who's going to have 80$ to pay for years old games in this economy
New games (DK, Metroid, Pokemon, etc) are all $70 with the exception of MKW
Old games + some dlc/upgrades for $80 is overpriced... but nearly all of those games have been available for like $40 at some point already
Good Job making excuses for their 80$ old games just cos there DLC + extra performance included.
I don't know about them losing their identity. They've done sequel consoles before. I'll name them: NES to SNES, GB to GBA, DS to 3DS/2DS, and Wii to Wii U.
Also, not everyone is gonna pay that much for a full game, especially if they already own a copy on the Switch like Kirby and the Forgotten Land and Tears of the Kingdom. An upgrade pack is all they'll need to get an enhanced Switch 2 version.
It's not just about it being a sequel console. So much of their identity was being affordable and accessible to a casual user. There is no feeling of that here.
That was never their identity, SNES was more than the competition as was N64 in fact PS1, Megadrive/Genesis were the affordable options back then when both launched. Nintendo's identity has always been their IPs hence why people buy their platforms for their games, casuals were never a part of the equation they only added them to the list of people in their audience have you only followed them since the Wii?