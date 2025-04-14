Switch Best-Seller, Sales Drop for All - Japan Hardware Estimates for March 2025 - Sales

The Nintendo Switch was the best-selling console in Japan with 161,844 units sold for March 2025, according to VGChartz estimates. The Nintendo Switch has now sold an estimated 35.58 million units lifetime in Japan.

The PlayStation 5 sold an estimated 121,898 units to bring its lifetime sales to 6.79 million units. The Xbox Series X|S sold 1,526 units to bring their lifetime sales to 0.67 million units.

PS5 sales compared to the same month for the PS4 in 2018 are up by over 5,000 units, while the Xbox Series X|S compared to the same month for the Xbox One are up by over 500 units. PS4 sold 116,871 units for the month of March 2018 and Xbox One sales were at 1,000 units.

Nintendo Switch sales compared to the same month a year ago are down by 137,337 units (-45.9%). PlayStation 5 sales are down by 17,347 (-12.5%) and Xbox Series X|S sales are down by 8,593 units (-84.9%).

Looking at sales month-on-month, Nintendo Switch sales are down by over 6,000 units, the PlayStation 5 sales are down by over 31,000 units, and Xbox Series X|S sales are down by nearly 6,000 units.

2025 year-to-date, the Nintendo Switch has sold an estimated 525,046 units, the PlayStation 5 has sold 322,738 units, and the Xbox Series X|S has sold 14,783 units.

Monthly Sales:

Japan hardware estimates for March 2025 (Followed by lifetime sales):

Switch - 161,844 (35,583,092) PlayStation 5 - 121,898 (6,790,431) Xbox Series X|S - 1,526 (674,646)

Weekly Sales:

Japan March 8, 2025 hardware estimates:

PlayStation 5 - 52,539 Switch - 37,853

Xbox Series X|S - 564

Japan March 15, 2025 hardware estimates:

Switch - 27,911 PlayStation 5 - 27,872 Xbox Series X|S - 337

Japan March 22, 2025 hardware estimates:

Switch - 30,518 PlayStation 5 - 15,221 Xbox Series X|S - 255

Japan March 29, 2025 hardware estimates:

Switch - 30,504 PlayStation 5 - 13,739 Xbox Series X|S - 219

Japan April 5, 2025 hardware estimates:

Switch - 35,058 PlayStation 5 - 12,527 Xbox Series X|S - 151

