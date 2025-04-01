Sphinx and the Cursed Mummy Remaster Out Now for PS4, Headed to Xbox One on April 15 - News

/ 434 Views

by, posted 7 hours ago

Publisher THQ Nordic announced the remaster of Sphinx and the Cursed Mummy is now available for the PlayStation 4 for $14.99 / £11.99 / €14.99, and will launch for the Xbox One on April 15.

The original version of the game released in 2003 for the PlayStation 2, Xbox, and GameCube. The remaster first released for PC via Steam in September 2017 and for the Nintendo Switch in January 2019.

View the PS4 launch trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

Sphinx and the Cursed Mummy is an original third-person action adventure inspired by the mythology of ancient Egypt. Travelling the world via magical portals to foil the evil plans of Set. Sphinx’s Journey will require all his wits, agility, and special powers. He will also rely on his reluctant hero friend, The Mummy, to help when being inconspicuous is the only solution. By finding the stolen magical crowns of Egypt, Sphinx can stop Set and save the world.

An ancient Egyptian Universal Empire once joined several worlds through Solar Disc portals. The old empire was destroyed and the civilizations in each world have suffered different fates, some of them have continued contact and others have lost it. These worlds have been separated for such a long time that many of them would not recognize each other.

The legend says that two forces, one negative, one positive, are trying to recover the old empire and all of its crowns again. But we know very little about these forces or if they really exist. Other people are simply trying to understand what happened and the real nature of each world. Meanwhile each world continues with it’s own way and history.

Recently, strange things have been happening… News is received from many places that problems are appearing; the normally peaceful villages are now at war, odd monsters appear in valleys where there was once placid ecology… Nobody knows why…

The chain of communication between the worlds remains partially abandoned, partially destroyed and so unstable that to use it is a sure way to cause even more problems and dangers. A long time ago the Great Wall in Heliopolis was built to protect the civilians. Many people have used the portals but disappeared without trace. For this reason you never know how you will be received in any of the locations or if you will get anywhere at all.

Features:

Use Sphinx and his increasing array of skills to face deadly mythical monsters while avoiding perilous traps with acrobatic ease.

Take control the Mummy when strength and combat skills aren’t needed—use the Mummy’s stealth and unconventional antics to avoid enemies, solve puzzles and sabotage right under the enemy’s nose.

stealth and unconventional antics to avoid enemies, solve puzzles and sabotage right under the enemy’s nose. Interact with hundreds of unique and imaginative creatures, enemies and allies.

Fantastic graphics bring this mythical world based on Egyptian legends to life.

Totally immersive storyline and epic gameplay.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Bluesky.

More Articles