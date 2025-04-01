Hypercharge: Unboxed Headed to PS5 and PS4 in 2025 - News

Developer Digital Cybercherries announced Hypercharge: Unboxed will launch for the PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 in 2025.

The game first released Nintendo Switch in January 2020, for PC via Steam in April 2024, and for the Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One in May 2024.

"Hypercharge: Unboxed has been a smash hit on PC, Switch, and Xbox, where it was selected as one of the six best indie titles of 2024," said Digital Cybercherries creative gameplay and marketing director Joe Henson.

"When we released it on Xbox, the game sold over 100,000 units in its first month without Game Pass or a publisher—but we’ve had thousands of fans on social media asking us if and when it would be coming to PlayStation. You asked, so we’ve delivered and are so pleased to announce that PlayStation players will get to join in on the fun soon. And better yet, you can play cross-platform with your friends on other systems, ensuring that everyone can get in on the fun!"

Our own Lee Mehr gave the game a 6 out of 10 and said, "Although I admire the tenacity of such a small crew handling an impressive amount of content (single- and multi-player), there's always that danger of missing the bigger picture. Given the surfeit of free-to-play and paid-for shooters coming down the pipeline, mediocre mechanics will always be a major red flag. That's also in large part what leads its competitive multiplayer to feeling stale and tired compared to its better campaign-focused options."

View the PS5 and PS4 announcement trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

Help Sgt. Max Ammo to defeat major evil and save the Hypercore!

There was once an ancient line of action figures, who created a magical power source that would allow humans to keep their favorite childhood memories of their toys. This ancient power source is known as the Hypercore.

Inside the Hypercore are the beloved memories of our favorite toys. If Major Evil destroys it, these memories will disappear forever. Defend it with everything you’ve got, or see our cherished toys turn into lost treasures of the past!

Hypercharge is a first and third-person shooter action figure game you’ve always dreamed of! Grab your friends, complete objectives, defend the Hypercore against waves of weaponized toys, and defeat Major Evil together in the story campaign!

Play Cooperative With Your Friends

Work together as a team to defend the Hypercore. Grab a friend, break out of your toy packaging, and get ready to fight waves of classic toys. Prepare for each wave by searching for weapons, resources, and even hidden secrets.

Offline Play for Solo Players

Not everybody likes to play online. Hypercharge supports Offline, Split-Screen and Local play. You can progress and unlock everything in-game while playing solo.

Player Bots

Don’t have a team to play with? Don’t worry, we’ve got you solo players covered. Player bots listen to your commands, collect resources, and even help to build defences.

Unlock Action Figures

In Hypercharge, hundreds of unlocks are available, all of which can be earned directly in-game without any microtransactions.

Player-Versus-Player Modes

Go head-to-head against other action figures as you fight to become top of the scoreboard! Classic player-versus-player modes include Deathmatch, Team Deathmatch, Capture the Battery, Infection, and King of the Hill.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Bluesky.

