Atelier Yumia: The Alchemist of Memories & the Envisioned Land Ships 300,000 Units

Publisher Koei Tecmo and developer Gust have announced Atelier Yumia: The Alchemist of Memories & the Envisioned Land has shipped over 300,000 units worldwide.

It is also the fastest-selling entry in the Atelier series.

Atelier Yumia: The Alchemist of Memories & the Envisioned Land released for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam on March 21.

