Tomodachi Life: Living the Dream Announced for Switch, Launches in 2026

Nintendo has announced Tomodachi Life: Living the Dream for the Nintendo Switch. It will launch in 2026.

The Tomodachi Life series is back with its first brand new entry in over ten years. Create your own Mii characters based on yourself, friends, family – anyone! – and watch them live their lives on an island out at sea. Get involved with their relationships and experience all the weird and wonderful ways these Mii characters interact. You may even drop in on their dreams!

