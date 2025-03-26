Monster Hunter Wilds Leads Strong Month on the Canadian Charts for February 2025 - Sales

/ 299 Views

by, posted 2 hours ago

Monster Hunter Wilds has debuted in first place on the Canadian charts for February 2025, according to data from Circana (NPD) / retail tracking service of Canada reported by the Entertainment Software Association of Canada.

There were four other new releases in the top 10 for the month. Civilization VII debuted in second place, PGA Tour 2K25 debuted in third place, Avowed debuted in sixth place, and Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii debuted in eighth.

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 dropped three spots to fourth place, NBA 2K25 re-entered the top 10 in fifth place, and EA Sports NHL 25 dropped four spots to seventh place. EA Sports FC 25 dropped four spots to ninth place and Minecraft is down three spots to 10th place.

Top 10 best-selling games in Canada:

Monster Hunter Wilds - NEW Civilization VII - NEW PGA Tour 2K25 - NEW Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 NBA 2K25 Avowed - NEW NHL 25 Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii - NEW EA Sports FC 25 Minecraft^

^ Digital sales on Nintendo platforms not included

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Bluesky.

More Articles