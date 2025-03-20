Monster Hunter Wilds Debuts in 1st on the Swiss Charts - Sales

/ 147 Views

by, posted 55 minutes ago

EA Sports FC 25 has retaken first place on the Switzerland charts, according to SwissCharts.com for the 11th week of 2025.

Split Fiction in its second week is down one spot to second place. Minecraft, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, and Super Mario Party Jamboree are up one spot each to third, fourth, and fifth places, respectively.

Monster Hunter Wilds fell four spots to sixth place, while Nintendo Switch Sports is up one spot to seventh place and Ring Fit Adventure is up two spots to eighth place. Donkey Kong Country Returns dropped two spots to ninth place and Grand Theft Auto V rounds out the top 10.

There are a total of five Nintendo Switch titles in the top 10 and five multiplatform games.

Here are the top 10 best-selling games in Switzerland: EA Sports FC 25 Split Fiction Minecraft Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Super Mario Party Jamboree Monster Hunter Wilds Nintendo Switch Sports Ring Fit Adventure Donkey Kong Country Returns Grand Theft Auto V

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Bluesky.

More Articles