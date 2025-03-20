Ruffy and the Riverside Launches June 26 for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Switch, and PC - News

/ 114 Views

by, posted 1 hour ago

Publisher Phiphen Games and developer Zockrates Laboratories announced the quirky open-world action game, Ruffy and the Riverside, will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam on Jun 26.

View the release date trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

In Ruffy and the Riverside, you wield the magic SWAP to Copy-and-Paste textures—turn ice into lava or waterfalls into vines! Explore, fight, skate on straw bales, and unleash your imagination in this quirky open-world action game. Dive into an adventure that lets you literally change the world!

Story

Join Ruffy on an exciting quest to stop the mischievous villain Groll from destroying the World Core and throwing Riverside into chaos. Along the way, you’ll travel to fantastic places with helpful friends like Pip the sassy bee, Sir Eddler the adventurous mole, and Silja the wise turtle. Meet a lively cast of characters, each with their own unique stories and dialogues, as the exciting adventure unfolds with unexpected surprises for Ruffy around every corner.

Unique Gameplay

As Ruffy, the Chosen One, you’ll harness the magical power of SWAP, and use it to transform the game world. With SWAP you’ll change the sun into the moon or ice into lava while overcoming countless puzzles and effortlessly manipulating objects to your will. You can turn a stone into wood to create a boat or swap a wall into rubble to clear your path, and much more as you fight, jump, and ride hay bales throughout the adventure. The unique SWAP ability opens up endless possibilities, making every moment feel magical and full of surprises.

2D levels and puzzles

Ruffy just won’t stop! When the 3D world ends, he leaps into new 2D levels to collect even more treasures, but watch out—many obstacles must be swapped before you can safely pass through walls. Use your cleverness and the magical SWAP mechanic to transform objects and unlock new paths in your delightful adventure!

Explore a magical open world

Explore the marvelous open world of Riverside, where Ruffy embarks on playful side quests, masters challenges, and collects magic treasures across seven distant regions. Ride hay bales, perform tricks on secret rails, and discover unknown areas as you meet the mysterious Etoi and team up with the Fish Gang to defeat bully sharks. Unleash your creativity by designing your own textures with Pix, transforming the game world into your personal adventure filled with surprises around every corner.

Features:

Use and master the power of SWAP to transform elements in the game world.

Overcome various puzzles through creative manipulation of objects.

Engage in exciting adventure elements like fighting, jumping, and skating.

Solve puzzles and find treasures in challenging 2D levels

Unlock seven outer regions, each with unique challenges and settings.

More than a dozen characters offering new exciting quests.

Use dreamstones to create and apply custom textures to main game elements like stone, waterfalls and more…

Enjoy a magical atmosphere with a focus on exploration and discovery.

Gather various collectibles, such as butterflies, dreamstones, Etoi creatures, and coins, each contributing to gameplay and customization.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Bluesky.

More Articles