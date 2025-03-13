Kingdom Come: Deliverance II Tops the German Charts for February 2025, Monster Hunter Wilds Takes 2nd - Sales

posted 3 hours ago

The list of the best-selling games in Germany for February 2025 have been released and Kingdom Come: Deliverance II debuted in first place.

There were three other new releases in the top 20 for the month. This includes Monster Hunter Wilds debuting in second place, Sid Meier's Civilization VII in fourth place, and Avowed in 17th place.

EA Sports FC 25 dropped two spots to third place, Grand Theft Auto V fell three spots to fifth place, and Hogwarts Legacy is down from third to sixth place. Red Dead Redemption 2 is down from fourth to seventh place and It Takes Two fell two spots to eighth place.

The original Kingdom Come: Deliverance re-entered the top 20 in ninth place and Battlefield V is up three spots to 10th place.

