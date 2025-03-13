Suikoden I & II HD Remaster Debuts in 2nd on the Japanese Charts, PS5 Sells 53K, NS Sells 38K - Sales

/ 102 Views

by, posted 27 minutes ago

Monster Hunter Wilds (PS5) has remained in first place on the retail charts in Japan with sales of 101,058 units, according to Famitsu for the week ending March 2, 2025.

Suikoden I & II HD Remaster: Gate Rune and Dunan Unification Wars (NS) debuted in second place with sales of 38,884 units. The PS5 version debuted in third place with sales of 10,482 units.

Super Mario Party Jamboree (NS) is in fourth place with sales of 9,969 units, Donkey Kong Country Returns (NS) is in fifth place with sales of 8,531 units, and Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (NS) is in sixth place with sales of 8,249 units.

Minecraft (NS) is in seventh place with sales of 6,347 units and Pokémon Scarlet / Violet (NS) is in eighth place with sales of 4,266 units.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons (NS) is in ninth place with sales of 4,256 units and Yu-Gi-Oh! Early Days Collection (NS) is in 10th place with sales of 3,648 units.

The PlayStation 5 was the best-selling platform with 52,520 units sold. The Nintendo Switch sold 37,841 units, the Xbox Series X|S sold 559 units, and the PlayStation 4 sold 22 units.

Here are the best-selling games in Japan:

[PS5] Monster Hunter Wilds (Capcom, 02/28/25) – 101,058 (702,237) [NSW] Suikoden I & II HD Remaster: Gate Rune and Dunan Unification Wars (Konami, 03/06/25) – 38,884 (New) [PS5] Suikoden I & II HD Remaster: Gate Rune and Dunan Unification Wars (Konami, 03/06/25) – 10,482 (New) [NSW] Super Mario Party Jamboree (Nintendo, 10/17/24) – 9,969 (1,219,776) [NSW] Donkey Kong Country Returns HD (Nintendo, 01/16/25) – 8,531 (225,112) [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo, 04/28/17) – 8,249 (6,277,413) [NSW] Minecraft (Microsoft, 06/21/18) – 6,347 (3,827,112) [NSW] Pokemon Scarlet / Pokemon Violet (The Pokemon Company, 11/18/22) – 4,266 (5,533,679) [NSW] Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Nintendo, 03/20/20) – 4,256 (8,085,422) [NSW] Yu-Gi-Oh! Early Days Collection (Konami, 02/27/25) – 3,648 (53,510)

Here is the hardware breakdown (followed by lifetime sales):

PlayStation 5 – 37,373 (5,587,488) Switch OLED Model – 24,944 (8,852,807) PlayStation 5 Digital Edition – 9,416 (953,520) Switch Lite – 8,716 (6,482,607) PlayStation 5 Pro – 5,731 (177,969) Switch – 4,181 (20,071,010) Xbox Series S – 471 (333,097) Xbox Series X Digital Edition – 45 (19,934) Xbox Series X – 43 (319,562) PlayStation 4 – 22 (7,929,317)

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Bluesky.

More Articles