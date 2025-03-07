Monster Hunter Wilds Debuts in 1st on the Swiss Charts - Sales

Monster Hunter Wilds has debuted in first place on the Switzerland charts, according to SwissCharts.com for the 9th week of 2025.

There was one other new release in the top 10 this week. Yu-Gi-Oh! Early Days Collection debuted in sixth place.

EA Sports FC 25 and Super Mario Party Jamboree remained in second and third places, respectively. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe is up one spot to fourth place, while Minecraft dropped one spot to fifth place.

Donkey Kong Country Returns is down one spot to seventh place, while Super Mario Bros. Wonder is up two spots eighth place. Nintendo Switch Sports fell one spot to ninth place and Hogwarts Legacy re-entered the top 10 in 10th place.

There are a total of six Nintendo Switch titles in the top 10 and four multiplatform games.

Here are the top 10 best-selling games in Switzerland: Monster Hunter Wilds - NEW EA Sports FC 25 Super Mario Party Jamboree Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Minecraft Yu-Gi-Oh! Early Days Collection - NEW Donkey Kong Country Returns Super Mario Bros. Wonder Nintendo Switch Sports Hogwarts Legacy

