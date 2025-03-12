PS5 Sales Boosted by Monster Hunter Wilds - Japan Hardware Estimates for February 2025 - Sales

The Nintendo Switch was the best-selling console in Japan with 168,086 units sold for February 2025, according to VGChartz estimates. The Nintendo Switch has now sold an estimated 35.42 million units lifetime in Japan.

The PlayStation 5 sold an estimated 153,032 units to bring its lifetime sales to 6.67 million units. The Xbox Series X|S sold 7,421 units to bring their lifetime sales to 0.67 million units.

PS5 sales compared to the same month for the PS4 in 2018 are down by nearly 104,000 units, while the Xbox Series X|S compared to the same month for the Xbox One are up by over 6,000 units. PS4 sold 256,864 units for the month of February 2018 and Xbox One sales were at 1,386 units.

Nintendo Switch sales compared to the same month a year ago are down by 43,321 units (-20.5%). PlayStation 5 sales are down by 7,535 (-4.7%) and Xbox Series X|S sales are down by 2,813 units (-27.5%).

Looking at sales month-on-month, Nintendo Switch sales are down by over 27,000 units, the PlayStation 5 sales are up by over 105,000 units, and Xbox Series X|S sales are up by nearly 2,000 units.

2025 year-to-date, the Nintendo Switch has sold an estimated 363,202 units, the PlayStation 5 has sold 200,840 units, and the Xbox Series X|S has sold 13,257 units.

Monthly Sales:

Japan hardware estimates for February 2025 (Followed by lifetime sales):

Switch - 168,086 (35,421,248) PlayStation 5 - 153,032 (6,668,533) Xbox Series X|S - 7,421 (673,120)

Weekly Sales:

Japan February 8, 2025 hardware estimates:

Switch - 43,681 PlayStation 5 - 14,417

Xbox Series X|S - 2,324

Japan February 15, 2025 hardware estimates:

Switch - 40,019 PlayStation 5 - 16,058 Xbox Series X|S - 2,831

Japan February 22, 2025 hardware estimates:

Switch - 39188 PlayStation 5 - 13565 Xbox Series X|S - 1540

Japan March 1, 2025 hardware estimates:

PlayStation 5 - 108,992 Switch - 45,198 Xbox Series X|S - 726

