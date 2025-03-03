Super Robot Wars Developer B.B. Studio Changes Name to Bandai Namco Forge Digital - News

Super Robot Wars and Mobile Suit Gundam developer developer B.B. Studio announced it has changed its name to Bandai Namco Forge Digital.

The name change has two aims. "Forge" is for skilled craftsmen to create high-quality works and "digital" is to play with infinite possibilities.

Bandai Namco Forge Digital will continue to develop the Super Robot Wars series and games like Mobile Suit Gundam: Battle Operation 2.

