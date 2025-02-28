PS5 Best-Seller, XS Sales Drop by Nearly 50% - Worldwide Hardware Estimates for January 2025 - Sales

The PlayStation 5 was the best-selling console worldwide with 937,226 units sold for January 2025, according to VGChartz estimates. The PlayStation 5 has now sold an estimated 72.97 million units lifetime worldwide.

The Nintendo Switch sold an estimated 563,868 units to bring its lifetime sales to 149.19 million units. The Xbox Series X|S sold 209,728 units to bring their lifetime sales to 32.20 million units.

PS5 sales compared to the same month for the PS4 in 2018 are down by nearly 385,000 units, while the Xbox Series X|S compared to the same month for the Xbox One are down by over 265,000 units. PS4 sold 1,321,819 units for the month of January 2018 and Xbox One sales were at 474,819 units.

PlayStation 5 sales compared to the same month a year ago are down by 423,461 (-31.1%). Xbox Series X|S sales are down by 199,089 units (-48.7%) and Nintendo Switch sales are down by -95,977 units (-41.3%). It should be noted January 2025 is a four-week month, while January 2024 had five weeks.

Looking at sales month-on-month, PlayStation 5 sales are down by 3.03 million units, Xbox Series X|S sales are down by 2.05 million units, and Nintendo Switch sales are down by 0.74 million units.

Monthly Sales:

Global hardware estimates for January 2025 (Followed by lifetime sales):

PlayStation 5 - 937,226 ( 72,971,396 ) Switch - 563,868 ( 149,190,137 ) Xbox Series X|S - 209,728 ( 32,200,387 )

Americas (US, Canada, Latin America) hardware estimates for January 2025:

PlayStation 5 - 301,863 Switch - 148,401 Xbox Series X|S - 146,342

Europe hardware estimates for January 2025:

PlayStation 5 - 328,136 Switch - 139,528 Xbox Series X|S - 38,581 Asia (Japan, mainland Asia, Middle East) hardware estimates for January 2025:

PlayStation 5 - 274,929 Switch - 263,170 Xbox Series X|S - 13,044

Oceania (Australia and New Zealand) hardware estimates for January 2025:

PlayStation 5 - 32,298 Switch - 12,769 Xbox Series X|S - 11,761

Weekly Sales:

Global January 11, 2025 hardware estimates:

PlayStation 5 - 267,617 Switch - 166,611

Xbox Series X|S - 58,835

Global January 18, 2025 hardware estimates:

PlayStation 5 - 226,828 Switch - 142,752

Xbox Series X|S - 53,290

Global January 25, 2025 hardware estimates:

PlayStation 5 - 222,938 Switch - 130,277

Xbox Series X|S - 49,200

Global February 1, 2025 hardware estimates:

PlayStation 5 - 219,843 Switch - 124,228

Xbox Series X|S - 48,403

VGChartz Methodology: Hardware estimates are based on retail sampling and trends in individual countries, which are then extrapolated to represent the wider region. This typically allows us to produce figures that end up being within 10% of the actual totals.

This data is regularly compared against official shipment figures released by the console manufacturers and figures estimated by regional trackers with greater market coverage than ourselves. We then update our own estimates to bring them into line with those figures. This can result in frequent changes often within a short space of time, but we feel it's important to prioritise accuracy over consistency.

Note that our estimates are based on sell-through data (units sold to consumers). In almost all cases the figures released by console manufacturers are based on shipment data (sell-in), where as soon as a device has left the factory and entered the supply chain for delivery it is considered a sale. This is why there is always a difference between the companies’ figures (sell-in) and VGChartz estimates (sell-through), even after we’ve made adjustments. The one exception to that is when a console has been discontinued and the remaining stock has finally sold out – at that point the figures will match.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Bluesky.

