PS5 Tops 25M Lifetime - Europe Hardware Estimates for January 2025

The PlayStation 5 was the best-selling console in Europe with 328,136 units sold for January 2025, according to VGChartz estimates. The PlayStation 5 has now sold an estimated 25.10 million units lifetime in Europe.

The Nintendo Switch sold an estimated 139,528 units to bring its lifetime sales to 38.49 million units. The Xbox Series X|S sold 38,581 units to bring their lifetime sales to 8.26 million units.

PS5 sales compared to the same month for the PS4 in 2018 are down by over 184,000 units, while the Xbox Series X|S compared to the same month for the Xbox One are down by over 84,000 units. PS4 sold 512,194 units for the month of January 2018 and Xbox One sales were at 122,629 units.

PlayStation 5 sales compared to the same month a year ago are down by 99,374 (-23.2%). Xbox Series X|S sales are down by 42,978 units (-52.7%) and Nintendo Switch sales are down by 96,422 units (-40.9%). It should be noted January 2025 is a four-week month, while January 2024 had five weeks.

Looking at sales month-on-month, PlayStation 5 sales are down by over 1.07 million units, Xbox Series X|S sales are down by over 120,000 units, and Nintendo Switch sales are up by over 0.71 million units.

Monthly Sales:

Europe hardware estimates for January 2025 (Followed by lifetime sales):

PlayStation 5 - 328,136 (25,101,208) Switch - 139,528 (38,488,868) Xbox Series X|S - 38,581 (8,258,111)

Weekly Sales:

Europe January 11, 2025 hardware estimates:

PlayStation 5 - 98,961 Switch - 40,701

Xbox Series X|S - 10,449

Europe January 18, 2025 hardware estimates:

PlayStation 5 - 75,001 Switch - 35,641

Xbox Series X|S - 9,536

Europe January 25, 2025 hardware estimates:

PlayStation 5 - 77,886 Switch - 31,074

Xbox Series X|S - 8,813

Europe February 1, 2025 hardware estimates:

PlayStation 5 - 76,288 Switch - 32,112

Xbox Series X|S - 9,783

VGChartz Methodology: Hardware estimates are based on retail sampling and trends in individual countries, which are then extrapolated to represent the wider region. This typically allows us to produce figures that end up being within 10% of the actual totals.

This data is regularly compared against official shipment figures released by the console manufacturers and figures estimated by regional trackers with greater market coverage than ourselves. We then update our own estimates to bring them into line with those figures. This can result in frequent changes often within a short space of time, but we feel it's important to prioritise accuracy over consistency.

Note that our estimates are based on sell-through data (units sold to consumers). In almost all cases the figures released by console manufacturers are based on shipment data (sell-in), where as soon as a device has left the factory and entered the supply chain for delivery it is considered a sale. This is why there is always a difference between the companies’ figures (sell-in) and VGChartz estimates (sell-through), even after we’ve made adjustments. The one exception to that is when a console has been discontinued and the remaining stock has finally sold out – at that point the figures will match.

