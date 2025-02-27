Pokemon Legends: Z-A Launches in Late 2025 - News

/ 463 Views

by, posted 3 hours ago

Publisher The Pokemon Company and developer Game Freak announced Pokémon Legends: Z-A will launch for the Nintendo Switch in late 2025.

View a new trailer of the game below:

Read new details on the game below:

Pokémon Legends Z-A is a new title in the Pokémon series.

The story takes place in Lumiose City, the largest city in the Kalos region. Prism Tower stands tall at the center of this city of beautiful vistas. These days, Lumiose is undergoing a high-tech urban redevelopment plan to turn it into a city that people and Pokémon truly share.

After you arrive in Lumiose City to see the sights, you’ll meet three Pokémon, one of which will become your first partner—Chikorita, Tepig, and Totodile. You’ll choose one of these Pokémon to accompany you on a new journey as you get to know Lumiose City and its inhabitants.

When you arrive in Lumiose, you’ll meet a new friend and ally—either Urbane or Tawny. The hotel where you’ll be staying is run by AZ. You’ll also meet his partner, Floette. Lumiose’s redevelopment is being managed by Quizartico Inc. You’ll become acquainted with the company’s CEO Jet and her secretary, Vinny. The different people you meet will make your time in Lumiose all the richer.

To help people and Pokémon coexist, the city has set up Wild Zones. These areas, located throughout Lumiose, give wild Pokémon habitats where they can thrive. To catch one of these wild Pokémon, aim carefully, then throw a Poke Ball. If you’re having a hard time catching one, have one of your Pokémon use its moves to weaken the target, making it easier to catch.

This game offers a style of Pokémon battling not seen in previous titles. Moves can have a longer or shorter reach, or different areas of effect, so choose your timing and positioning carefully to gain the upper hand. Lead your partner Pokémon through battles and dodge incoming attacks. Swap Pokémon if you need to and find the right moment to unleash a move.

What’s more, certain Pokémon can go beyond evolution by undergoing Mega Evolution. When a trainer’s keystone resonates with the Mega Stone held by their Pokémon, the Pokémon will do more than just change shape. It’ll unlock a new level of power, turning the tide of battle in its favor.

As Lumiose continues its transformation into a city that belongs to both people and Pokémon, who knows what kinds of encounters and experiences will await you.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Bluesky.

