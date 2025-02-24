Peter Parker Voice Actor Says He Won't be 'Relegated to the Couch' in Spider-Man 3 - News

posted 1 hour ago

Peter Parker voice actor in Insomniac Games' Spider-Man video game series, Yuri Lowenthal, in an interview with The Direct stated Peter will be part of the next game and won't just be sitting on the couch the whole time.

"There are very few things that I can say about this game, but you have somehow landed on the one thing that I can answer, and that's that, yes, Peter is not gone," said Lowenthal. "He will be a part of the next game and he won't be relegated to the couch, I promise."

Marvel's Spider-Man 2 released for the PlayStation 5 in October 2023 and for PC via Steam and Epic Games Store in January 2025.

