Kingdom Come: Deliverance II Debuts in 1st on the French Charts - Sales

posted 4 hours ago

Kingdom Come: Deliverance II (PS5) has debuted in first place on the French charts for week 5, 2025, according to SELL.

Donkey Kong Country Returns HD (NS) dropped one spot to second place, while Super Mario Party Jamboree (NS), Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (NS), and Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 (PS5) remained in third, fourth, and fifth places, respectively.

Top sellers per system were as follows:

PS5

Kingdom Come: Deliverance II Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 EA Sports FC 25

Xbox Series X|S

Kingdom Come: Deliverance II Kingdom Come: Deliverance II - Collector's Edition Kingdom Come: Deliverance II - Gold Edition

PS4 EA Sports FC 25 Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 NBA 2K25 Xbox One Grand Theft Auto V - Premium Edition Hogwarts Legacy Red Dead Redemption 2 Nintendo Switch Donkey Kong Country Returns HD Super Mario Party Jamboree Mario Kart 8 Deluxe PC Kingdom Come: Deliverance II - Collector's Edition Star Wars Jedi: Survivor Farming Simulator 25

