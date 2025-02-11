One Piece: Pirate Warriors 4 Sales Top 4 Million Units - Sales

/ 325 Views

by, posted 2 hours ago

Publisher Bandai Namco and developer Omega Force announced One Piece: Pirate Warriors 4 has sold over four million units worldwide.

This figure is up from two million units in August 2022 and one million units in December 2020.

It was also announced the game is getting a port to the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S. A release date was not revealed.

One Piece: Pirate Warriors 4 released for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam in March 2020.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Bluesky.

More Articles