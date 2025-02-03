Shuhei Yoshida Was Surprised Switch 2 Reveal Did Not Have Many Surprises - News

The former President of Sony Interactive Entertainment Worldwide Studios Shuhei Yoshida in an interview MinnMax discussed the reveal trailer for the Nintendo Switch 2.

He said it could have been a larger reveal and was surprised there weren't more surprises.

"I thought the Switch 2 announcement could have been a larger reveal," said Yoshida (via VideoGamesChronicle). "It turned out to be, kind of you know, sneak reveal or just confirmation."

He added, "I am surprised there are not many surprises. The only surprise to me was the mice thing that they showed."

"I thought, you know, because the Switch 2 is more powerful and Call of Duty is coming, so people might want to play an FPS with mice," he continued. "But hopefully because it's Nintendo they use it in some more weird, amazing way, something that people wouldn't anticipate.

“So, I hope the next show, the beginning of April one, they will reveal something that's still hidden to us about Switch 2."

Nintendo last month officially announced the Nintendo Switch 2 and will go over its next console in details on Wednesday, April 2 with the Nintendo Direct: Nintendo Switch 2.

Microsoft Gaming CEO Phil Spencer following the unveiling stated Xbox will be supporting the Nintendo Switch 2.

"I'm really looking forward to supporting them with the games that we have, and I just think they're a really important part of this industry," said Spencer at the time.

He added, "It's hard with what’s publicly out there right now for everybody to get their [heads] around it, but who would ever bet against the success of that team? They are just masterful in what they do, Switch is a massive success, and I think Switch 2 will be as well."

The Nintendo Switch 2 will launch sometime in 2025.

