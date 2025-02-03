Final Fantasy VII Rebirth Had a 'Fantastic Steam Launch' in the US - Sales

/ 508 Views

by, posted 3 hours ago

Executive Director & Video Game Industry Analyst at Circana (NPD) Mat Piscatella has shared the PC launch of Final Fantasy VII Rebirth was "fantastic."

The game was the best-selling game in the US in terms of dollar sales for the week ending January 25th, while the bundle that included Final Fantasy VII Remake and Final Fantasy VII Rebirth came in third place for the week.

"Final Fantasy VII Rebirth had a fantastic Steam launch," said Piscatella. "Across physical & tracked digital, Final Fantasy VII: Rebirth was the best-selling game of the week ending Jan 25th in the US market ($ sales), while the FFVII Remake & Rebirth Twin Pack ranked 3rd."

Final Fantasy VII Rebirth released for the PlayStation 5 in February 2024 and for PC via Steam and Epic Games Store on January 23, 2025.

Final Fantasy VII: Rebirth had a fantastic Steam launch. Across physical & tracked digital, Final Fantasy VII: Rebirth was the best-selling game of the week ending Jan 25th in the US market ($ sales), while the FFVII Remake & Rebirth Twin Pack ranked 3rd. Source: Circana Retail Tracking Service — Mat Piscatella (@matpiscatella.bsky.social) February 3, 2025 at 12:47 PM

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Bluesky.

More Articles