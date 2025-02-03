Sniper Elite: Resistance Debuts in 1st on the UK Retail Charts - Sales

Sniper Elite: Resistance has debuted in first place on the UK retail charts, according to GfK data for the week ending February 1, 2025.

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe has remained in second place, while Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 fell two spots to third place. Super Mario Party Jamboree remained in fourth place and Minecraft is up one spot to fifth place.

Grand Theft Auto V is up two spots to sixth place, while Donkey Kong Country Returns HD fell four spots to seventh place. Animal Crossing: New Horizons, Nintendo Switch Sports, and Super Mario Bros. Wonder are up one spot eighth, ninth, and 10th places, respectively.

Here are the top 10 best-selling titles for the week in the UK at retail:

Sniper Elite: Resistance - NEW Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 Super Mario Party Jamboree Minecraft Grand Theft Auto V Donkey Kong Country Returns HD Animal Crossing: New Horizons Nintendo Switch Sports Super Mario Bros. Wonder

