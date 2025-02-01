Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 Live-Action Movie is in the Works - News

/ 292 Views

by, posted 3 hours ago

Developer Sandfall Interactive has teamed up with Story Kitchen to develop a live-action movie of the upcoming turn-based RPG, Clair Obscur: Expedition 33, according to Variety.

"We’re thrilled to collaborate with Sandfall Interactive to bring the rich, immersive world of Expedition 33 to the big screen," said Story Kitchen founders Dmitri M. Johnson & Mike Goldberg. "The game’s compelling narrative and complex characters provide a solid foundation for a cinematic experience that will resonate with both gamers and moviegoers alike."

Sandfall Interactive’s CEO/Creative Director, Guillaume Broche added, "Partnering with Story Kitchen allows us to expand the universe of Clair Obscur beyond the gaming realm. Their expertise in storytelling and passion for our vision make them the perfect team to translate our game into a captivating film."

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PC via Steam and Epic Games Store, and Xbox Game Pass on April 24.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Bluesky.

More Articles