Final Fantasy VII Rebirth Debuts in 3rd on the Steam Charts - Sales

by, posted 1 hour ago

Red Dead Redemption 2 has shot up to first place on the Steam Weekly Top Sellers chart (excluding revenue generated by free games) for Week 5, 2025, which ended January 28, 2025.

Final Fantasy VII Rebirth debuted in ninth place and Tokyo Xtreme Racer debuted in eighth place.

Steam Deck is in second place, EA Sports FC 25 is in fourth place, and Path of Exile 2 is in fifth place. Cyberpunk 2077 is in seventh place and Dynasty Warriors: Origins is in ninth place.

Pre-orders for two games are in the top 10 with Sid Meier's Civilization VII in sixth place and Monster Hunter Wilds in 10th place.

Here are the Steam Weekly Top Sellers by revenue for the week (excluding free games):

Red Dead Redemption 2 Steam Deck Final Fantasy VII Rebirth - NEW EA Sports FC 25 Path of Exile 2 Sid Meier's Civilization VII - Pre-orders Cyberpunk 2077 Tokyo Xtreme Racer - NEW Dynasty Warriors: Origins Monster Hunter Wilds - Pre-orders

Here are the Steam Weekly Top Sellers by revenue for the week (including free games):

Counter-Strike 2 PUBG: Battlegrounds Red Dead Redemption 2 Steam Deck Marvel Rivals Final Fantasy VII Rebirth - NEW EA Sports FC 25 Path of Exile 2 Sid Meier's Civilization VII - Pre-orders Delta Force

The Steam charts are ordered by revenue, include pre-order numbers, and hardware. If a game appears multiple times it is because it has multiple editions.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Bluesky.

