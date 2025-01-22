Dynasty Warriors: Origins Debuts in 9th on the Steam Charts - Sales

Path of Exile 2 has retaken first place on the Steam Weekly Top Sellers chart (excluding revenue generated by free games) for Week 4, 2025, which ended January 21, 2025.

Dynasty Warriors: Origins debuted in ninth place.

EA Sport FC 25 is up from eighth to second place and Call of Duty is up four spots to third place. Rust is up five spots to fourth place and Helldivers 2 is up one spot to fifth place.

Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege is in sixth place, Dead by Daylight is in seventh place, NBA 2K25 is in eighth place, and Final Fantasy XIV Online is in 10th place.

Here are the Steam Weekly Top Sellers by revenue for the week (excluding free games):

Path of Exile 2 EA Sports FC 25 Call of Duty Rust Helldivers 2 Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege Dead by Daylight NBA 2K25 Dynasty Warriors: Origins - NEW Final Fantasy XIV Online

Here are the Steam Weekly Top Sellers by revenue for the week (including free games):

PUBG: Battlegrounds Counter-Strike 2 Marvel Rivals Dota 2 Path of Exile 2 Delta Force Warframe EA Sports FC 25 Once Human Naraka: Bladepoint

The Steam charts are ordered by revenue, include pre-order numbers, and hardware. If a game appears multiple times it is because it has multiple editions.

