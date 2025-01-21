EA Sports FC 25 Tops the Swiss Charts - Sales

EA Sports FC 25 has retaken in first place on the Switzerland charts, according to SwissCharts.com for the 2nd week of 2025.

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe is up one spot to second place, while Super Mario Party Jamboree dropped two spots to third place. Minecraft and Super Mario Bros. Wonder remained in fourth and fifth places, respectively.

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 and Nintendo Switch Sports traded places and are in sixth and seventh places, respectively. Ring Fit Adventure remained in eighth place, The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom re-entered the top 10 in ninth place and New Super Mario Bros. U is down one spot to 10th place.

There are a total of seven Nintendo Switch titles in the top 10 and three multiplatform games.

