Xbox Game Pass Adds Far Cry New Dawn, Eternal Strands, Sniper Elite: Resistance, and More

Microsoft has announced 14 more games coming to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, Standard, PC, and Cloud.

The list of games includes Eternal Strands, Orcs Must Die! Deathtrap, Far Cry New Dawn, Starbound, Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess, Shady Part of Me, Sniper Elite: Resistance, Citizen Sleeper 2: Starward Vector, Lonely Mountain: Snow Riders, Flock, Gigantic: Rampage Edition, Magical Delicacy, Tchia, and The Case of the Golden Idol.

Read all the latest Xbox Game Pass information below:

Available Today

Lonely Mountain: Snow Riders (Cloud, PC, and Xbox Series X|S)

Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass

Available on day one! Crash over and over until you master the mountain in the snowy follow up to Lonely Mountains: Downhill. Now supporting up to 8 players via cross platform multiplayer – work your way down the slopes as a group sharing a small number of checkpoints, or risk it all in a breakneck race to the base!

Coming Soon

Flock (Console) – January 22

Now with Game Pass Standard

Flock is a multiplayer co-op game about the joy of flight and collecting adorable flying creatures with your friends. Soar through beautiful landscapes, seeking out rare and elusive creatures to add to your flock.

Gigantic: Rampage Edition (Cloud, Console, and PC) – January 22

Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass, Game Pass Standard

Gigantic: Rampage Edition is a premium and definitive release of the original 5v5 MOBA hero shooter that provides a dynamic and exciting team-based multiplayer experience for fans of both genres. Choose from a diverse roster of unique heroes, each with a set of upgradeable abilities, and team up with four other players to control objectives and take down the opposing team’s mighty Guardian, all while protecting your own.

Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess (Console) – January 22

Now with Game Pass Standard

A unique Japanese-inspired, single player Kagura action strategy game. It takes place on a mountain covered by defilement. During the day, purify the villages and prepare yourself for sundown. During the night, protect the Maiden against the hordes of the Seethe. Repeat the day and night cycle until you cleanse the mountain of defilement and return peace to the land.

Magical Delicacy (Console) – January 22

Now with Game Pass Standard

A wholesome pixel art platformer. Cook magical delicacies from a vast collection of ingredients in your own shop. Explore an unfamiliar town and deliver tasty treats to the townsfolk. Learn new ways to traverse, discover secrets, and experience a unique witchy world.

Tchia (Xbox Series X|S) – January 22

Now with Game Pass Standard

Join Tchia on her tropical open-world adventure as she sets off to rescue her father from the cruel tyrant, Meavora, ruler of the archipelago. Climb, glide, swim, and sail your boat around beautiful islands as you explore a physics-driven sandbox.

The Case of the Golden Idol (Console) – January 22

Now with Game Pass Standard

Mayhem, magic, and murder most foul! Examine clues and use your powers of deduction to solve the twisted mystery of a family’s cursed inheritance and a series of grisly deaths in this point-and-click detective adventure game

Starbound (Cloud and Console) – January 22

Game Pass Ultimate, Game Pass Standard

Currently available with PC Game Pass and now coming to Xbox consoles and Xbox Cloud Gaming (Beta)! In Starbound, you create your own story – there’s no wrong way to play! You may choose to save the universe from the forces that destroyed your home, uncovering greater galactic mysteries in the process, or you may wish to forego a heroic journey entirely in favor of colonizing uncharted planets.

Eternal Strands (Cloud, Console, and PC) – January 28

Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass

Available on day one! Eternal Strands is the debut fantasy title from Yellow Brick Games, a new independent studio founded by industry veterans from franchises including Dragon Age, Mass Effect, Watch Dogs, and Assassin’s Creed. Fight epic, towering creatures while blending magical abilities with an arsenal of powerful weapons to keep the world from crumbling in this third-person, action-adventure game.

Orcs Must Die! Deathtrap (Cloud, PC, and Xbox Series X|S) – January 28

Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass

Available on day one! Orcs Must Die! Deathtrap is an action-packed, third-person shooter and trap defense game. Evolve as an orc-slaying War Mage through rogue-lite choices and obliterate, eviscerate, and incinerate massive hordes with up to four players.

Shady Part of Me (Cloud, Console, and PC) – January 29

Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass, Game Pass Standard

Shady Part of Me sends you on an emotional and dream-like journey, with breathtaking artistic direction and the enthralling voice of Hannah Murray from “Game of Thrones” and “Skins.” As a little girl and her shadow, overcome emotional struggles through surreal dreamscapes across a touching narrative filled with twists and surprises. Both must learn, cooperate, and evolve to progress in a poetic journey.

Sniper Elite: Resistance (Cloud, Console, and PC) – January 30

Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass

Available on day one! Offering unparalleled sniping mechanics, stealth and tactical third-person combat, Sniper Elite: Resistance turns the attention of the award-winning series towards a hidden war, far from the front lines, deep within the heart of occupied France. Bring a friend – the full campaign can be experienced in co-op.

Citizen Sleeper 2: Starward Vector (Cloud, PC, and Xbox Series X|S) – January 31

Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass

Available on day one! The highly anticipated sequel to one of 2022’s most acclaimed RPGs, Citizen Sleeper 2: Starward Vector is a dice-driven RPG in a human and heartfelt sci-fi world. You are an escaped android, with a malfunctioning body, a price on your head and no memory of your past. Get a ship, find a crew, and take on contracts while you navigate across the Starward Belt.

Far Cry New Dawn (Cloud, Console, and PC) – February 4

Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass, Game Pass Standard

Dive into a transformed, vibrant, post-apocalyptic Hope County, Montana, 17 years after a global nuclear catastrophe. Lead the fight against the Highwaymen as they seek to take over the last remaining resources.

DLC / Game Updates

Diablo IV: Season of Witchcraft – Available now

Diablo IV: Season of Witchcraft has begun! Unravel the mystery of the Tree of Whispers’ stolen Heads by harnessing Witchcraft Powers to hunt the rogue Heads as they spread madness across Sanctuary. Complete the Season Journey to earn a new Raven Pet. Learn more on Xbox Wire.

Valorant: New Agent Tejo – Available now

Game Pass members now have access to Valorant’s newest Agent, Tejo, who’s joining the roster from Colombia. As part of the Initiator class, Tejo specializes in flushing out enemies with a unique kit consisting of information gathering, explosions, and a concuss. Learn more about Tejo’s abilities on Xbox Wire.

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate Perks

Check the Game Pass section on your console, Xbox mobile app, or Xbox app on PC to find new in-game content, consumables, and offers included with your Game Pass Ultimate membership. Number and content of Perks vary by region, platform, and over time. Perks must be redeemed by stated timeframe.

Throne and Liberty: Lottie and Percy Bundle – Available now

Join the Resistance in this Xbox exclusive colored Lottie Outfit and get a Fuzzy Percy Amitoi to tag along on your adventures in this free-to-play, guild-focused combat experience.

EA Sports UFC 5: Bruce Lee Bundle – Available now

Unlock new alter egos for the father of mixed martial arts, available with your EA Play membership. EA Play membership is included with Game Pass Ultimate.

War Thunder: Year of the Snake Bundle – Available now

Celebrate the Lunar New Year of the Snake with a mighty tank Sherman Jumbo “Cobra King” and versatile fighter plane P-63C-5 “King Cobra”.

Enlisted: Ultimate US Starter Pack – Available now

Get a great start in Enlisted with the premium US Assaulters squad armed with M3A1 Grease Guns!

Leaving January 31

The following games are leaving the Game Pass library soon, but there’s still time to jump back in to wrap up where you left off or even jump in fresh. You can also use your membership discount to save up to 20% to keep them in your library.

Anuchard (Cloud, Console, and PC)

(Cloud, Console, and PC) Broforce Forever (Cloud, Console, and PC)

(Cloud, Console, and PC) Darkest Dungeon (Cloud, Console, and PC)

(Cloud, Console, and PC) Death’s Door (Cloud, Console, and PC)

(Cloud, Console, and PC) Maquette (Cloud, Console, and PC)

(Cloud, Console, and PC) Serious Sam: Siberian Mayhem (Cloud, Console, and PC)

We’re adding more games over time to the ‘Stream your own game’ collection for Game Pass Ultimate members. Go here to see the list of available cloud playable games to stream on supported devices if you own them.

That’s a big list of games, and we’ll be back before too long with even more of them. Stay tuned to Game Pass, PC Game Pass, and Xbox on social for reminders of when this list of “Coming Soon” magically turns into “Available Today”! Cheers!

