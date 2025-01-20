Grand Theft Auto V Tops the New Zealand Charts - Sales

Grand Theft Auto V has retaken first place on the New Zealand charts, according to IGEA for the week ending January 12, 2025. Grand Theft Auto Online re-entered the top 10 in seventh place.

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6, Hogwarts Legacy, and NBA 2K25 dropped one spot to second, third, and fourth places, respectively.

Red Dead Redemption 2 is up one spot to fifth place, while EA Sports FC 25 fell two spots to sixth place. Need for Speed: Heat and It Takes Two remained in eighth and ninth place, respectively. EA Sports UFC 5 fell three spots to 10th place.

Here are the top 10 best-selling titles in New Zealand for the week:

Grand Theft Auto V Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 Hogwarts Legacy NBA 2K25 Red Dead Redemption 2 EA Sports FC 25 Grand Theft Auto Online Need for Speed: Heat It Takes Two EA Sports UFC 5

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

