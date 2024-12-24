Path of Exile 2 Once Again Tops the Steam Charts - Sales

Path of Exile 2 has remained in first place on the Steam Weekly Top Sellers chart (excluding revenue generated by free games) for Week 51, 2024, which ended December 24, 2024.

Steam Deck and Helldivers 2 remained in second and third places, respectively. Elden Ring and Baldur's Gate 3 re-entered the top 10 in fourth and fifth places, respectively. Cyberpunk 2077 dropped one spot to sixth place.

The rest of the top 10 re-entered this week with Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 in seventh place, EA Sports FC 25 in eighth place, Hogwarts Legacy in ninth place, and Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 in 10th place.

Here are the Steam Weekly Top Sellers by revenue for the week (excluding free games):

Path of Exile 2 Steam Deck Helldivers 2 Elden Ring Baldur's Gate 3 Cyberpunk 2077 Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 EA Sports FC 25 Hogwarts Legacy Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2

Here are the Steam Weekly Top Sellers by revenue for the week (including free games):

Counter-Strike 2 Dota 2 Path of Exile 2 Steam Deck Helldivers 2 Marvel Rivals Edlen Ring Apex Legends Baldur's Gate 3 Cyberpunk 2077

The Steam charts are ordered by revenue, include pre-order numbers, and hardware. If a game appears multiple times it is because it has multiple editions.

