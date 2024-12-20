Super Mario Party Jamboree Tops the Swiss Charts, Black Myth: Wukong Physical Version Debuts - Sales

/ 442 Views

by, posted 7 hours ago

Super Mario Party Jamboree has taken first place on the Switzerland charts, according to SwissCharts.com for the 50th week of 2024.

The retail version of Black Myth: Wukong debuted in ninth place.

EA Sports FC 25 dropped one spot to second place. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, Minecraft, and Nintendo Switch Sports remained in third, fourth, and fifth places, respectively.

The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom climbed two spots to sixth place, while Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 dropped one spot to seventh place. Super Mario Bros. Wonder is up two spots to eighth place and Astro Bot rounds out the top 10.

There are a total of five Nintendo Switch titles in the top 10, three multiplatform games, and two PlayStation 5 games.

Here are the top 10 best-selling games in Switzerland: Super Mario Party Jamboree EA Sports FC 25 Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Minecraft Nintendo Switch Sports The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 Super Mario Bros. Wonder Black Myth: Wukong - NEW Astro Bot

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles