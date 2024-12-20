Fate/stay night Remastered Sales Top 100,000 Units - Sales

by, posted 9 hours ago

Publisher Aniplex and developer TYPE-MOON announced Fate/stay night Remastered has sold over 100,000 units worldwide.

Fate/stay night Remastered launched for the Nintendo Switch and PC via Steam in August.

Read details on the game below:

A remastered version of Fate/stay night, fantasy action drama visual novel and TYPE-Moon’s first-ever commercial release in 2004, will be released for its 20th anniversary.

The remaster is based on the 2012 PS Vita release of Fate/stay night Realta Nua, featuring series-first adaptation into languages such as English and Simplified Chinese, as well as graphics and animations rendered in full high-definition. Experience in vivid detail the story of Shirou Emiya, a teenage boy with dreams of becoming a Hero of Justice, and his battle revolving around the omnipotent wish-granting vessel, the Holy Grail.

With numerous entries in the ever-expanding Fate series, including the mobile game Fate/Grand Order, the curtains of Fate, the Origin, rise once again.

Story

-The Holy Grail War-

A ritual held in Fuyuki City by magi grasping to reach the Root.

Seven magi, known as Masters, gather to compete over possession of the Holy Grail, which possesses the power to fulfill any of its bearer’s wishes.

They fight other Masters for supremacy by summoning Heroic Spirits, known as Servants, called upon by the Holy Grail.

However, throughout the past four Holy Grail Wars, history has yet to see a single victor.

During the Fourth Holy Grail War ten years ago, Shirou Emiya was saved from amidst the fires of war by the self-proclaimed mage Kiritsugu Emiya.

The young Shirou started living with Kiritsugu and persistently asked for instruction in magecraft, much to the mage’s disapproval. On the night prior to Kiritsugu’s death, Shirou promised his adoptive father that he’ll become a Hero of Justice.

Fast forward to the present.

On one quiet eve, Shirou gets involved in the Holy Grail War and is assailed by a Servant.

Just as the glint of steel threatens to take his life, a girl clad in knightly armor appears to stop the fatal attack.

The Servant, who came to the rescue of the would-be Hero of Justice, and the Master, saved by the Heroic Spirit of the Sword; their fates are in motion.

