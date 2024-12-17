Tales of Berseria Sales Top 2.5 Million Units - Sales

Bandai Namco during the 2024 Tales of Anniversary Celebration announced Tales of Berseria has sold over 2.5 million units worldwide.

"So far, more than 2.5 million copies of Berseria have been sold, with over half of those sales coming from America and Europe," said Yoshimasa Tanaka, the director of Tales of Berseria. "Thank you very much for playing the game."

Tales of Berseria released for the PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 3 in Japan in August 2016, while it released worldwide for the PlayStation 4 and PC in January 2017.

