Sugardew Island Launches in March 2025 for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Switch, and PC

posted 1 hour ago

Developer rokaplay announced the cozy farming game, Sugardew Island, will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam in March 2025.

Inspired by the beloved DS Harvest Moon games, Sugardew Island is a love letter to the cozy genre, where you can unwind, relax and enjoy hours of delightful gameplay running your own farm shop on a quiet and peaceful island.

On your cozy gaming journey, you will try your hand at running your own farm shop, selling goods you farm on the island. Care for your animals, grow crops, gather resources and complete Harmony Tree quests to restore balance for the cute Forest Folk inhabitants.

Run Your Own Farm Shop, Without Any Pressure!

Sugardew Island is an intentionally uncomplicated cozy farm shop sim, crafted by a tiny indie dev team. We developed Sugardew Island so you can unwind, relax, and enjoy your beloved genre.

After a surprising storm and a shipwreck, your journey begins as you awaken on a deserted island. To continue your adventure, you must collect Harmony by selling goods to the forest folk, healing the island and overcoming the thorns

Take care of your animals and your farm, sell your goods to the cute Forest Folk, upgrade your farm and fulfil small orders from the Harmony Tree to fill the tiny island with life again.

