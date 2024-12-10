Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Hinokami Chronicles Ships 4 Million Units - Sales

posted 7 hours ago

Publishers Sega and Aniplex, and developer CyberConnect2 have announced Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Hinokami Chronicles has shipped over four million units worldwide. The figure includes digital sales.

The game first released for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam in October 2021, and for the Nintendo Switch in June 2022.

The sequel, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Hinokami Chronicles 2, will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam in 2025.

