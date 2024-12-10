Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Hinokami Chronicles Ships 4 Million Units - SalesWilliam D'Angelo , posted 7 hours ago / 323 Views
Publishers Sega and Aniplex, and developer CyberConnect2 have announced Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Hinokami Chronicles has shipped over four million units worldwide. The figure includes digital sales.
The game first released for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam in October 2021, and for the Nintendo Switch in June 2022.
The sequel, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Hinokami Chronicles 2, will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam in 2025.
【#ヒノカミ血風譚 400万本突破】— 「鬼滅の刃」家庭用ゲーム公式 (@kimetsu_csgame) December 9, 2024
『鬼滅の刃 ヒノカミ血風譚』の
全世界累計販売本数が400万本を突破しました。
本作をお楽しみ頂いた皆さまへ、
深く御礼申し上げます。
続編の『鬼滅の刃 ヒノカミ血風譚2』は、
2025年発売決定。こちらもぜひお楽しみに。#鬼滅の刃 pic.twitter.com/UFPP9MTw5L
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.
More Articles
There are no comments to display.