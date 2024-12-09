Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 Tops the PS5 PS Store Download Charts in November - SalesWilliam D'Angelo , posted 9 hours ago / 688 Views
Sony has released the US and European PlayStation Store downloads charts for November 2024.
Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 topped the PlayStation 5 charts in the US and Canada, as well as on the European charts. Phasmophobia was number two in the US and Canada, while it was EA Sports FC 25 in Europe. NBA 2K25 was number three in the US and Canada, while it was Farming Simulator 25 in Europe.
Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 was the most downloaded game on the PlayStation 4 charts in the US and Canada, while it was EA Sports FC 25 on the European charts. Red Dead Redemption 2 was number two in the US and Canada, while it was Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 in Europe. Need for Speed Heat was number three in the US and Canada, as well as in Europe.
Metro Awakening topped the PlayStation VR2 charts in the US and Canada, as well as in Europe. Beat Saber was number two in the US and Canada, as well as in Europe. Arizona Sunshine Remake was number three in the US and Canada, as well as in Europe.
ASTRO BOT Rescue Mission topped the PlayStation VR charts in the US and Canada, while it was Batman: Arkham VR in Europe. The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim VR was number two in the US and Canada, as well as in Europe.
Fortnite topped the free-to-play US and Canada charts, and in Europe. Call of Duty: Warzone was number two in the US and Canada, and in Europe.
Here is the complete list of charts:
PS5 Games
|US/Canada
|EU
|Call of Duty: Black Ops 6
|Call of Duty: Black Ops 6
|Phasmophobia
|EA SPORTS FC 25
|NBA 2K25
|Farming Simulator 25
|EA SPORTS FC 25
|Phasmophobia
|EA SPORTS Madden NFL 25
|Grand Theft Auto V
|Grand Theft Auto V
|Hogwarts Legacy
|Dragon Age: The Veilguard
|Minecraft
|EA SPORTS College Football 25
|NBA 2K25
|Farming Simulator 25
|Marvel’s Spider-Man 2
|Marvel’s Spider-Man 2
|UFC 5
|DRAGON BALL: Sparking! ZERO
|Cyberpunk 2077
|Hogwarts Legacy
|Dragon Age: The Veilguard
|Minecraft
|Palworld
|Mortal Kombat 1
|God of War Ragnarök
|Undisputed
|ASTRO BOT
|ASTRO BOT
|Planet Coaster 2
|Palworld
|Baldur’s Gate 3
|UFC 5
|DRAGON BALL: Sparking! ZERO
|Cyberpunk 2077
|The Crew Motorfest
|God of War Ragnarök
|Resident Evil 4
*Naming of products may differ between regions
*Upgrades not included
PS4 Games
|US/Canada
|EU
|Call of Duty: Black Ops 6
|EA SPORTS FC 25
|Red Dead Redemption 2
|Call of Duty: Black Ops 6
|Need for Speed Heat
|Need for Speed Heat
|Batman: Arkham Knight
|Red Dead Redemption 2
|Gang Beasts
|Battlefield 1
|Grand Theft Auto V
|Need for Speed Payback
|EA SPORTS FC 25
|The Forest
|Need for Speed Payback
|Battlefield V
|The Forest
|Grand Theft Auto V
|Battlefield 1
|Gang Beasts
|EA SPORTS Madden NFL 25
|Mortal Kombat X
|Minecraft
|Batman: Arkham Knight
|theHunter: Call of the Wild
|Minecraft
|Mortal Kombat X
|Hogwarts Legacy
|Battlefield V
|Kingdom Come: Deliverance
|NBA 2K25
|A Way Out
|Hogwarts Legacy
|Rayman Legends
|STAR WARS Battlefront II
|Unravel Two
|Chained Climb Together
|Chained Climb Together
|BODYCAMERA SHOOTER
|Mafia: Trilogy
*Naming of products may differ between regions
PS VR2 Games*
|US/Canada
|EU
|Metro Awakening
|Metro Awakening
|Beat Saber
|Beat Saber
|Arizona Sunshine Remake
|Arizona Sunshine Remake
|Arizona Sunshine 2
|Star Wars: Tales from the Galaxy’s Edge – Enhanced Edition
|Star Wars: Tales from the Galaxy’s Edge – Enhanced Edition
|Arizona Sunshine 2
|Pavlov
|Pavlov
|Into the Radius
|Horizon Call of the Mountain
|Red Matter 2
|Red Matter 2
|Among Us VR
|Crossfire: Sierra Squad
|Crossfire: Sierra Squad
|Creed: Rise to Glory – Championship Edition
*PS Store purchases only. Game upgrades or games bundled with hardware not included
PSVR Games
|US/Canada
|EU
|ASTRO BOT Rescue Mission
|Batman: Arkham VR
|The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim VR
|The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim VR
|Batman: Arkham VR
|ASTRO BOT Rescue Mission
|Borderlands 2 VR
|Job Simulator
|Paranormal Activity: The Lost Soul
|DOOM 3: VR Edition
|SUPERHOT VR
|Lethal VR
|Beat Saber
|Beat Saber
|Job Simulator
|DOOM VFR
|DOOM 3: VR Edition
|Borderlands 2 VR
|Surgeon Simulator: Experience Reality
|SUPERHOT VR
Free to Play (PS5 + PS4)
|US/Canada
|EU
|Fortnite
|Fortnite
|Call of Duty: Warzone
|Call of Duty: Warzone
|Roblox
|Roblox
|Rocket League
|Rocket League
|Asphalt Legends Unite
|Asphalt Legends Unite
|Fall Guys
|eFootball
|Apex Legends
|Fall Guys
|VALORANT
|VALORANT
|eFootball
|The Sims 4
|The Sims 4
|Stumble Guys
