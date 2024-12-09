By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy and our Terms of Use. Close
Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 Tops the PS5 PS Store Download Charts in November

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 Tops the PS5 PS Store Download Charts in November - Sales

by William D'Angelo , posted 9 hours ago / 688 Views

Sony has released the US and European PlayStation Store downloads charts for November 2024.

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 topped the PlayStation 5 charts in the US and Canada, as well as on the European charts. Phasmophobia was number two in the US and Canada, while it was EA Sports FC 25 in Europe. NBA 2K25 was number three in the US and Canada, while it was Farming Simulator 25 in Europe.

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 was the most downloaded game on the PlayStation 4 charts in the US and Canada, while it was EA Sports FC 25 on the European charts. Red Dead Redemption 2 was number two in the US and Canada, while it was Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 in Europe. Need for Speed Heat was number three in the US and Canada, as well as in Europe.

Metro Awakening topped the PlayStation VR2 charts in the US and Canada, as well as in Europe. Beat Saber was number two in the US and Canada, as well as in Europe. Arizona Sunshine Remake was number three in the US and Canada, as well as in Europe.

ASTRO BOT Rescue Mission topped the PlayStation VR charts in the US and Canada, while it was Batman: Arkham VR in Europe. The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim VR was number two in the US and Canada, as well as in Europe.

Fortnite topped the free-to-play US and Canada charts, and in Europe. Call of Duty: Warzone was number two in the US and Canada, and in Europe.

Here is the complete list of charts:

PS5 Games

US/Canada EU
Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 Call of Duty: Black Ops 6
Phasmophobia EA SPORTS FC 25
NBA 2K25 Farming Simulator 25
EA SPORTS FC 25 Phasmophobia
EA SPORTS Madden NFL 25 Grand Theft Auto V
Grand Theft Auto V Hogwarts Legacy
Dragon Age: The Veilguard Minecraft
EA SPORTS College Football 25 NBA 2K25
Farming Simulator 25 Marvel’s Spider-Man 2
Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 UFC 5
DRAGON BALL: Sparking! ZERO Cyberpunk 2077
Hogwarts Legacy Dragon Age: The Veilguard
Minecraft Palworld
Mortal Kombat 1 God of War Ragnarök
Undisputed ASTRO BOT
ASTRO BOT Planet Coaster 2
Palworld Baldur’s Gate 3
UFC 5 DRAGON BALL: Sparking! ZERO
Cyberpunk 2077 The Crew Motorfest
God of War Ragnarök Resident Evil 4

*Naming of products may differ between regions
*Upgrades not included

PS4 Games

US/Canada EU
Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 EA SPORTS FC 25
Red Dead Redemption 2 Call of Duty: Black Ops 6
Need for Speed Heat Need for Speed Heat
Batman: Arkham Knight Red Dead Redemption 2
Gang Beasts Battlefield 1
Grand Theft Auto V Need for Speed Payback
EA SPORTS FC 25 The Forest
Need for Speed Payback Battlefield V
The Forest Grand Theft Auto V
Battlefield 1 Gang Beasts
EA SPORTS Madden NFL 25 Mortal Kombat X
Minecraft Batman: Arkham Knight
theHunter: Call of the Wild Minecraft
Mortal Kombat X Hogwarts Legacy
Battlefield V Kingdom Come: Deliverance
NBA 2K25 A Way Out
Hogwarts Legacy Rayman Legends
STAR WARS Battlefront II Unravel Two
Chained Climb Together Chained Climb Together
BODYCAMERA SHOOTER Mafia: Trilogy

     *Naming of products may differ between regions

PS VR2 Games*

US/Canada EU
Metro Awakening Metro Awakening
Beat Saber Beat Saber
Arizona Sunshine Remake Arizona Sunshine Remake
Arizona Sunshine 2 Star Wars: Tales from the Galaxy’s Edge – Enhanced Edition
Star Wars: Tales from the Galaxy’s Edge – Enhanced Edition Arizona Sunshine 2
Pavlov Pavlov
Into the Radius Horizon Call of the Mountain
Red Matter 2 Red Matter 2
Among Us VR Crossfire: Sierra Squad
Crossfire: Sierra Squad Creed: Rise to Glory – Championship Edition

 *PS Store purchases only. Game upgrades or games bundled with hardware not included

PSVR Games

US/Canada EU
ASTRO BOT Rescue Mission Batman: Arkham VR
The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim VR The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim VR
Batman: Arkham VR ASTRO BOT Rescue Mission
Borderlands 2 VR Job Simulator
Paranormal Activity: The Lost Soul DOOM 3: VR Edition
SUPERHOT VR Lethal VR
Beat Saber Beat Saber
Job Simulator DOOM VFR
DOOM 3: VR Edition Borderlands 2 VR
Surgeon Simulator: Experience Reality SUPERHOT VR

Free to Play (PS5 + PS4)

US/Canada EU
Fortnite Fortnite
Call of Duty: Warzone Call of Duty: Warzone
Roblox Roblox
Rocket League Rocket League
Asphalt Legends Unite Asphalt Legends Unite
Fall Guys eFootball
Apex Legends Fall Guys
VALORANT VALORANT
eFootball The Sims 4
The Sims 4 Stumble Guys

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.


More Articles

0 Comments
Sort by Highest Rated

There are no comments to display.