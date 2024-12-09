Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 Tops the PS5 PS Store Download Charts in November - Sales

Sony has released the US and European PlayStation Store downloads charts for November 2024.

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 topped the PlayStation 5 charts in the US and Canada, as well as on the European charts. Phasmophobia was number two in the US and Canada, while it was EA Sports FC 25 in Europe. NBA 2K25 was number three in the US and Canada, while it was Farming Simulator 25 in Europe.

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 was the most downloaded game on the PlayStation 4 charts in the US and Canada, while it was EA Sports FC 25 on the European charts. Red Dead Redemption 2 was number two in the US and Canada, while it was Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 in Europe. Need for Speed Heat was number three in the US and Canada, as well as in Europe.

Metro Awakening topped the PlayStation VR2 charts in the US and Canada, as well as in Europe. Beat Saber was number two in the US and Canada, as well as in Europe. Arizona Sunshine Remake was number three in the US and Canada, as well as in Europe.

ASTRO BOT Rescue Mission topped the PlayStation VR charts in the US and Canada, while it was Batman: Arkham VR in Europe. The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim VR was number two in the US and Canada, as well as in Europe.

Fortnite topped the free-to-play US and Canada charts, and in Europe. Call of Duty: Warzone was number two in the US and Canada, and in Europe.

Here is the complete list of charts:

PS5 Games

US/Canada EU Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 Phasmophobia EA SPORTS FC 25 NBA 2K25 Farming Simulator 25 EA SPORTS FC 25 Phasmophobia EA SPORTS Madden NFL 25 Grand Theft Auto V Grand Theft Auto V Hogwarts Legacy Dragon Age: The Veilguard Minecraft EA SPORTS College Football 25 NBA 2K25 Farming Simulator 25 Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 UFC 5 DRAGON BALL: Sparking! ZERO Cyberpunk 2077 Hogwarts Legacy Dragon Age: The Veilguard Minecraft Palworld Mortal Kombat 1 God of War Ragnarök Undisputed ASTRO BOT ASTRO BOT Planet Coaster 2 Palworld Baldur’s Gate 3 UFC 5 DRAGON BALL: Sparking! ZERO Cyberpunk 2077 The Crew Motorfest God of War Ragnarök Resident Evil 4

*Naming of products may differ between regions

*Upgrades not included

PS4 Games

US/Canada EU Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 EA SPORTS FC 25 Red Dead Redemption 2 Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 Need for Speed Heat Need for Speed Heat Batman: Arkham Knight Red Dead Redemption 2 Gang Beasts Battlefield 1 Grand Theft Auto V Need for Speed Payback EA SPORTS FC 25 The Forest Need for Speed Payback Battlefield V The Forest Grand Theft Auto V Battlefield 1 Gang Beasts EA SPORTS Madden NFL 25 Mortal Kombat X Minecraft Batman: Arkham Knight theHunter: Call of the Wild Minecraft Mortal Kombat X Hogwarts Legacy Battlefield V Kingdom Come: Deliverance NBA 2K25 A Way Out Hogwarts Legacy Rayman Legends STAR WARS Battlefront II Unravel Two Chained Climb Together Chained Climb Together BODYCAMERA SHOOTER Mafia: Trilogy

*Naming of products may differ between regions

PS VR2 Games*

US/Canada EU Metro Awakening Metro Awakening Beat Saber Beat Saber Arizona Sunshine Remake Arizona Sunshine Remake Arizona Sunshine 2 Star Wars: Tales from the Galaxy’s Edge – Enhanced Edition Star Wars: Tales from the Galaxy’s Edge – Enhanced Edition Arizona Sunshine 2 Pavlov Pavlov Into the Radius Horizon Call of the Mountain Red Matter 2 Red Matter 2 Among Us VR Crossfire: Sierra Squad Crossfire: Sierra Squad Creed: Rise to Glory – Championship Edition

*PS Store purchases only. Game upgrades or games bundled with hardware not included

PSVR Games

US/Canada EU ASTRO BOT Rescue Mission Batman: Arkham VR The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim VR The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim VR Batman: Arkham VR ASTRO BOT Rescue Mission Borderlands 2 VR Job Simulator Paranormal Activity: The Lost Soul DOOM 3: VR Edition SUPERHOT VR Lethal VR Beat Saber Beat Saber Job Simulator DOOM VFR DOOM 3: VR Edition Borderlands 2 VR Surgeon Simulator: Experience Reality SUPERHOT VR

Free to Play (PS5 + PS4)

US/Canada EU Fortnite Fortnite Call of Duty: Warzone Call of Duty: Warzone Roblox Roblox Rocket League Rocket League Asphalt Legends Unite Asphalt Legends Unite Fall Guys eFootball Apex Legends Fall Guys VALORANT VALORANT eFootball The Sims 4 The Sims 4 Stumble Guys

