All in Abyss: Judge the Fake Releases April 10, 2025 for PS5, Switch, and PC - News

Publisher Alliance Arts and developers ACQUIRE and WSS playground have announced All in Abyss: Judge the Fake will launch for the PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam on April 10, 2025.

In this game, you adventure to become a successful gambler by challenging others at the game of Texas Hold‘em Poker.



Use various skills to achieve victory in poker, expose the hands of the witches, All-in to steal their winnings, and become the ruler of the gambling district.

Poker Battles

In this game you will challenge others in a 1v1 battle of a chaotic variant of poker, based on Texas Hold‘em.

Become victorious by reducing the enemy chips to 0.

Texas Hold'em is a popular variation of poker where players are dealt two cards each and use a combination of those cards and five community cards to make the best possible five-card hand.

ACTIVATE SKILLS

The “gambling prodigy” Asuha is capable of turning the tides of battle using various skills, sourcing from her aptitude in gambling.

Limit the opponent’s play, gain insight beyond their hand, and much more… stay victorious with skills that expand the pool of decision-making.

ALL-IN

“All-In” is a command that puts all chips on the table and your life as a gambler on the line.

Use various means to put yourself in a favorable position, and use this command to slam the final nail in the coffin.

Showdown vs The Witches

A “Witch” is a Boss Character present in each chapter of the game.

All Witches excel at poker, but with enough preparation, the player can expose the Witches’ fraudulent acts and sink them to the depths of hell with a deadly All-In.

THE CITY

The scene is set in The City, where various information can be gathered.

Find sources to help unveil the secrets behind the Witches’ cheats and frauds to achieve sweet vengeance.

Out of cash? The City abounds with gamblers, challenge them in poker to earn some buck.

Be careful though, as losses may lead you into the depths …

EXPOSE THE WITCHES’ HAND

Your finesse in poker may earn you some cash in The City, but the Witches - who rule the districts, will not allow for a fair victory. Their methods of cheating seems to be fool-proof, but the evidence you uncover will say otherwise.

Explore every inch of the city and expose the cheaters of their tricks.

STORY

Asuha Senahara, a self-proclaimed genius gambler, is a wanderer.

Amidst the tables of cards and dice, it is she alone who snatches the chips at stake.

One day, she learns of the gambling district “the city”, a special ward where gambling holds influence above all else.

In this city run by the strongest gamblers known as the “Witches”, Asuha experiences the first defeat in her life.

They exercised not luck, not skill, but dirty tricks, such that felled Asuha to the depths of the abyss.

As a self-proclaimed genius gambler, Asuha becomes determined to take down the Witches.

The Coliseum is the battlefield. The challenger is Asuha Senahara. The chips are on the table, and the Witches are ready to be exposed.

Characters

Asuha Senahara - Self-proclaimed genius gambler. A failure of a human being, but has a strong resolve and is determined when it comes to gambling. A pretty young lady on the cover, a middle-aged old man on the inside.

Self-proclaimed genius gambler. A failure of a human being, but has a strong resolve and is determined when it comes to gambling. A pretty young lady on the cover, a middle-aged old man on the inside. Mina Nosaka - A girl who saved Asuha after her defeat against the witch.

A girl who saved Asuha after her defeat against the witch. Ulu Amamino - The First Witch. Uses her mysterious powers to easily defeat Asuha. Loves snacks and sweets.

The First Witch. Uses her mysterious powers to easily defeat Asuha. Loves snacks and sweets. Yuragi Tenraku - The Second Witch. Full of maternal warmth, yet subtly tinged with madness.

The Second Witch. Full of maternal warmth, yet subtly tinged with madness. Lancille Kareido - The Third Witch. A lively and outgoing personality, embodying the ultimate "gal" vibe. Serves as the warden of a forced labor facility.

