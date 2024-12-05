Story-Driven cRPG Legends of Awen: Rise of the Fianna Announced for PC - News

/ 213 Views

by, posted 2 hours ago

Developer Hawkswell Studios has announced story-driven cRPG set in a Celtic-inspired medieval-fantasy world, Legends of Awen: Rise of the Fianna, for PC via Steam.

Read details on the game below:

Legends of Awen: Rise of the Fianna is a single-player, story-driven cRPG developed on Unreal Engine 5.

Venture forth into an original medieval-fantasy world inspired by the Celtic myths, where bards invoke curses or blessings through poems and songs, druids weave powerful enchantments bound to the magic of the Shee, ritual warpaints grant supernatural abilities, and legendary weapons channel the spirits of ancient heroes.

Step into the role of Finn, an orphan child gifted with otherworldly powers.

Gather your party of legendary Fianna, Champions of the High Queen, and rise to become their leader!

Embrace an epic adventure to protect the kingdom of Tara from scheming lords and supernatural forces.

Unravel a sinister conspiration and investigate an even greater threat, buried and forgotten, craving for revenge…

Classless Character Creation

The Fianna are trained in the ways of the Bard, the Druid and the Warrior. If your Companions are more inclined to follow one of these paths, you can fully customize Finn by mixing and matching them, accessing to a wide range of skills and abilities.

Non-Violent Encounter Resolution

When conflicts arise and combat seems to be the unavoidable outcome, the game shifts from real-time exploration to turn-based Encounter Mode, played out on a tactical grid. Depending on your own gameplay style, you can let your weapons and spells speak for you and take advantage by a strategic use of the environment, or you can de-escalate violence by combining specific character traits, non-lethal skills, and dialogue opportunities conditioned by your past actions.

Romanceable Companions

Forge strong bonds of friendship and engage in romance with unique companions, each with their own secrets, goals, and moral compass. Your relationships with them will weight heavily on the many decisions you make on your journey, as they may not always agree with you and could even leave your party.

Choices and Consequences

Inspired by the tabletop RPGs, we wish to emphasize the “Role” in RPG and provide you with meaningful and impactful choices. Starting from character creation, all your actions and decisions will build your Reputation and have far-reaching consequences. NPCs will notice and remember. Make your choices, and watch the world around you react to them.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles