Kingdom Come: Deliverance II Release Date Moved Up to February 4, 2025

Publisher Deep Silver and developer Warhorse Studios have announced the release date for the action RPG, Kingdom Come: Deliverance II, has been moved up from February 11, 2025 to February 4, 2025.

"Big news: Kingdom Come: Deliverance II will arrive at your homes on FEBRUARY 4TH 2025!" said Warhorse Studios.

"With the release date pushing one week forward, we have a bunch of more exciting news coming in the following days. Brand new Story trailer drops Tomorrow on December 5. PC and Console Specs as well."



The game is in development for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam and Epic Games Store.

