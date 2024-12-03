Universe for Sale Headed to All Major Consoles and Mobile on December 19 - News

Publisher Akupara Games and developer Tmesis Studio announced the hand-drawn adventure game, Universe for Sale, will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, iOS, and Android on December 19 for $14.99.

The game is currently available for PC via Steam and itch.io.

View the console announcement trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

In a bizarre bazaar, there’s a worried woman crafting entire universes in the palm of her hand.

Universe for Sale is a hand-drawn adventure game set in the dense clouds of Jupiter, where sapient orangutans work as dockhands and mysterious cultists strip the flesh from their bones in order to reach enlightenment.

Explore all the nooks and crannies of a ramshackle colony on Jupiter. Rickety tea houses, strange oddity shops, and overworked mechanics garages abound in the picturesque and infamous shantytown that’s cropped up around the abandoned mine. Every new face, whether human, simian, skeletal or robotic, has a unique story to tell as they do their best to survive the acid rain pouring down.

The nameless master, intrigued by stories of Lila’s ability to create universes, finds her on a rainy night to discuss the unique power that she has. For something so awe-inspiring, she explains it like she’d explain how to brew coffee. But it isn’t just the master who wants to know more about Lila, who threatens to unravel the mystery at the heart of Universe for Sale.

So, choose a cup, find some ingredients and Lila will craft a universe down to your particular specifications. Only question is: You buying?

