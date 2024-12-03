Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 Tops the Australian Charts - Sales

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 has remained in first place on the Australian charts, according to IGEA for the week ending November 24, 2024.

There was one new release in the top 10 this week with MySims: Cozy Bundle debuting in fourth place.

EA Sports FC 25 has remained in second place, while NBA 2K25 is up two spots to third place. Hogwarts Legacy re-entered the top 10 in fifth place and Super Mario Party Jamboree dropped three spots to sixth place.

Super Mario Bros. Wonder is up one spot to seventh place and Grand Theft Auto V fell two spots to eighth place. Red Dead Redemption 2 and Sonic X Shadow Generations re-entered the top 10 in ninth and 10th places, respectively.

Here are the top 10 best-selling titles in Australia for the week:

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 EA Sports FC 25 NBA 2K25 MySims: Cozy Bundle - NEW Hogwarts Legacy Super Mario Party Jamboree Super Mario Bros. Wonder Grand Theft Auto V Red Dead Redemption 2 Sonic X Shadow Generations

