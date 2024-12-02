Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 Tops the French Charts - Sales

/ 266 Views

by, posted 2 hours ago

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 (PS5) has remained in first place on the French charts for week 46, 2024, according to SELL.

EA Sports FC 25 for the PlayStation 5 and Nintendo Switch re-entered the top five in second and fifth places, respectively.

Super Mario Party Jamboree (NS) remained third place and Super Mario Bros. Wonder (NS) re-entered the top five in fourth place.

Top sellers per system were as follows:

PS5

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 EA Sports FC 25 Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero

Xbox Series X|S

Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024 - Physical Premium Deluxe Edition S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl EA Sports FC 25

PS4 EA Sports FC 25 Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 Marvel vs. Capcom Fighting Collection: Arcade Classics Xbox One Hogwarts Legacy Star Wars Jedi: Survivor Grand Theft Auto V - Premium Edition Nintendo Switch Super Mario Party Jamboree Super Mario Bros. Wonder EA Sports FC 25 PC Farming Simulator 25 - Collector's Edition Farming Simulator 25 S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles