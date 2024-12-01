CD Projekt: The Witcher 4 'Will be Better, Bigger, Greater Than The Witcher 3' - News

CD Projekt RED VP of Technology Charles Tremblay in an interview with Eurogamer said The Witcher 4 "will be better, bigger, greater than The Witcher 3" and "better than" Cyberpunk [2077].

"Again, I will not say it's easy, but I think that we have some cool stuff going, and hopefully that will have some good showcase [of the technology]," said Tremblay.

"The only thing I will say is that changing the tech for us does not change the fact that we always will be ambitious. And the next game we do will not be smaller, and it will not be worse. So it will be better, bigger, greater than The Witcher 3, it will be better than Cyberpunk - because for us, it's unacceptable [to launch that way]. We don't want to go back.

"Even if there will be some 'sweaty moments' and maybe even some bad stuff happening, still, I think that we will try everything we can to make it even more than what we achieved in the past years. So the technology should not be a blocker for us, basically."

The next game CD Projekt RED is working on is The Witcher 4 as the game recently entered full-scale production.

"I'm thrilled to announce that Project Polaris has entered the full-scale production phase!" said game director Sebastian Kalemba at the time.

"With new challenges just around the corner, it’s the talented and hard-working people who make me believe we can together make the upcoming Witcher Saga a remarkable experience. No stopping now! Stay tuned for what’s on the other side of the coin!"

