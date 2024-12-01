Snowman Story Headed to Switch on December 12 - News

Developer Odencat announced the adventure game, Snowman Story, will launch for the Nintendo Switch on December 12 for $4.99 / 600 yen.

The game is currently available for PC via Steam, iOS and Android.

View a trailer of the game below:

Read details on the game below:

This is the story of a snowman named Chris.

Brought to life one cold winter’s day by a lonely boy in need of a playmate, Chris is content with his simple existence. But when a cackling crow reveals to him one night that he’ll melt away as soon as the weather warms, Chris must embark on a long journey to a paradise far to the north, where it’s said that snowmen can survive even the coming of spring.

Along the way, he’ll encounter a host of friendly woodland critters who’ll guide him on his trek, and help him tackle tricky ice puzzles whenever things get slippery. (Note that these puzzles are fully skippable for players who just want to enjoy the story!)

He’ll also come across other snowmen who tried but failed to make the very same pilgrimage, and gain the ability to read the memories embedded in their melted remains. Hopefully, by learning how they met their tragic ends, Chris can avoid the same fate.

After all—what meaning can there possibly be in a life that lasts but a single winter?

A wintertime tale of warmth and friendship that’ll surely melt your heart, Snowman Story is the perfect game to curl up with by the fire this (or any) holiday season.

